Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater charged with drink-driving

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 09:58 AM

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving after a car crash.

The player, who has three England caps, was arrested shortly after 12.30am on Monday, Cheshire Police said.

Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, Nether Alderley, Cheshire, was released on unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday May 13.

A police spokesman said the player was arrested “following a one-vehicle incident” in Ashley Road, Mere.

Danny Drinkwater used to play for Leicester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Sun reported on Tuesday that Drinkwater crashed his Range Rover after a chav-themed charity party.

A source told the paper: “It was a really nasty crash.”

A female passenger whom the player met that night was reportedly also in the car at the time.

Drinkwater signed for Chelsea from league-winning Leicester City in 2016 for £35 million but has failed to make his mark in the London side.

He has not featured under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri or played a competitive game for 13 months.

- Press Association

