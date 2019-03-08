NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify over WikiLeaks

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 04:12 PM

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been jailed for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

US District Judge Claude Hilton ordered Manning to be jailed on Friday after a brief hearing in which Manning confirmed she has no intention of testifying.

She told the judge she “will accept whatever you bring upon me”.

Manning has said she objects to the secrecy of the grand jury process, and that she already revealed everything she knows at her court martial.

The judge said she will remain jailed until she testifies, or until the grand jury concludes its work.

Manning’s lawyers had asked that she be sent to home confinement instead of the jail, because of medical complications she faces.

The judge said US Marshals can handle her medical care.

- Press Association

