News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Cheese-lover’ Boris Johnson: Veganism requires ‘so much concentration’

‘Cheese-lover’ Boris Johnson: Veganism requires ‘so much concentration’
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Boris Johnson has revealed that he will not go vegan in his bid to lose weight after finding the diet requires “so much concentration” when he tried it last year.

The British Prime Minister attempted to give up meat and dairy during the Tory leadership campaign, but said he would not be doing Veganuary where people avoid animal products during January.

It’s just a crime against cheese lovers

“I had thought of it but it requires so much concentration,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“I take my hat off to vegans who can handle it, who can manage to avoid all the non-vegan products, but… you can’t eat cheese can you, if you’re a vegan?

“It’s just a crime against cheese lovers.”

Mr Johnson earlier said that he hoped to lose some weight this year, when asked whether he would be changing his style as PM to be less of a showman in what had been dubbed a “submarine strategy”.

An image of Boris Johnson made from Primula cheese (Andrew Baker/PA)
An image of Boris Johnson made from Primula cheese (Andrew Baker/PA)

Asked if the country would see a different Boris Johnson to the one it has seen before, the PM replied: “No, I hope to lose some weight.

“But in terms of the submarine, the submarine is crashing through the ice floe.

“I want to be as available as I possibly can, but I do believe in Cabinet government.

“I do believe in the strength of our Cabinet, they’re a fantastically able bunch of people – I want them to be leading.”

More on this topic

Early signs of a ‘Boris bounce’ as UK confidence returnsEarly signs of a ‘Boris bounce’ as UK confidence returns

Facebook users sign up to event calling to chant ‘OK boomer’ at Boris JohnsonFacebook users sign up to event calling to chant ‘OK boomer’ at Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson about to dodge ‘shortest-serving PM’ labelBoris Johnson about to dodge ‘shortest-serving PM’ label

Jennifer Arcuri asks Boris Johnson for apologyJennifer Arcuri asks Boris Johnson for apology

TOPIC: Boris Johnson

More in this Section

Justin Trudeau says cost of Harry and Meghan’s move still needs to be discussedJustin Trudeau says cost of Harry and Meghan’s move still needs to be discussed

Seven-billion-year-old stardust in meteorite ‘oldest solid material found’Seven-billion-year-old stardust in meteorite ‘oldest solid material found’

Model Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein rape trialModel Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein rape trial

Volcano spews lava on Galapagos islandVolcano spews lava on Galapagos island


Lifestyle

My kids have terrible manners. I dished up their porridge this morning, filled their bottles with water, sat them down, and waited.Learner Dad: We don’t thank our parents enough

Anyone thinking of vamping up their interiors this year should take a look at Instagram where certain looks and accessories are trending along with gorgeous pictures for inspiration, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Insta inspiration: Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors ideas

Time to ditch the same old sandwiches.How to make sure your child has a nutritionally balanced lunchbox

Below is a join-the-dots of some of 2020’s cultural anniversaries around Europe.Slow travels: Why not harness your inner Thunberg and travel overland by train this year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »