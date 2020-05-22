News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Chechen leader ‘in hospital with suspected Covid-19’

Chechen leader ‘in hospital with suspected Covid-19’
By Press Association
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 02:48 PM

Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, has been taken to a Moscow hospital with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according to Russian state news agencies.

“Ramzan Kadyrov has been flown to Moscow with suspected coronavirus. He is currently being monitored by doctors,” an unidentified source in the Moscow medical community told the Tass agency, adding that Mr Kadyrov’s condition is stable.

Ramzan Kadyrov (Musa Sadulayev/AP)
Ramzan Kadyrov (Musa Sadulayev/AP)

His illness has not been officially confirmed. In comments to Tass on Thursday, his aide Akhmed Dudayev neither confirmed nor denied the reports, saying only that Mr Kadyrov “is personally controlling the situation (with the coronavirus in the region) and taking all necessary measures”.

The 43-year-old has run predominantly Muslim Chechnya with an iron fist since 2007. The Kremlin has relied on him to keep the North Caucasus region stable after two devastating separatist wars.

International rights groups have accused his security forces of extrajudicial killings, torture and abductions of dissenters. The region remains shrouded in secrecy, with people afraid to speak publicly about any controversial developments.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Chechnya has reported more than 1,000 confirmed virus cases and 11 deaths among its 1.4 million population.

Medical workers in the region complained about shortages of personal protective equipment, but later had to retract their statements as a “mistake” and apologise on TV, which critics of Chechnya’s regime often end up doing. Mr Kadyrov last week demanded that they be fired.

“We have enough of everything – equipment, (hazmat) suits, masks, enough of everything,” the Chechen leader said.

However, on Wednesday, local health officials said more than 90 medical workers in the region had contracted the virus.

READ MORE

Plans unveiled to manage London’s recovery from coronavirus impact

More on this topic

Clap for carers should stop before it becomes negative, says founderClap for carers should stop before it becomes negative, says founder

Ikea to reopen 19 UK stores including Belfast with social distancing wardens on patrolIkea to reopen 19 UK stores including Belfast with social distancing wardens on patrol

Tom Parlon rows back on construction cost comment as most sites reopenTom Parlon rows back on construction cost comment as most sites reopen

Paschal Donohoe hails EU, but says Ireland must help itself as calls grow for more supportPaschal Donohoe hails EU, but says Ireland must help itself as calls grow for more support


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ChechnyacoronavirusRamzan KadyrovTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up