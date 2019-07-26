News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Chaos’: Travellers at UK airports face delays following high temperatures

‘Chaos’: Travellers at UK airports face delays following high temperatures
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 11:06 AM

Passengers were left facing delays and cancellations at UK airports yesterday and today following extreme weather.

A new temperature record for July was set after the mercury reached 36.9C (98.4F) at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, which was followed by thunderstorms in some parts of the country yesterday evening.

Heathrow Airport tweeted: “Due to extreme weather conditions across Europe this evening, Heathrow and other airports are experiencing delays and cancellations to flights.

“We’re very sorry for the disruption and advise you to contact your airline for more information.”

Gatwick Airport also confirmed that weather conditions may affect air travel.

The airport tweeted: “If you’re travelling with us today do check your airline, as bad weather may cause some delays.”

British Airways announced that “severe thunderstorms are causing significant delays and cancellations to our operation in and out of London”.

Lynn Morrison, a passenger at Heathrow Airport, took to social media to share an image of the crowded airport, describing the conditions as “chaos”.

She said: “Caught up unfortunately in the chaos of British Airways and Heathrow Airport after lots of flight disruption across Europe due to hot weather yesterday and storms last night.”

Craig Beale, 30, from Reading, was scheduled to fly from Frankfurt to Heathrow on Thursday.

He told PA: “It was mentioned as delayed at boarding gate as the previous flight was cancelled in the afternoon and this plane was completely full… the crew were providing water, thank God.

“Finally arriving at 2.25 BST, more than six hours after our scheduled landing time.”

Laura Wallace, 55, from London, told PA that her flight from Heathrow to Copenhagen on Thursday was so delayed that she cancelled her trip.

She said: “Although the flight staff tried their best, under-staffed, badly managed, little information and underfunded Heathrow failed on every level.

“We could have flown easily with a more efficient system on the ground before the storm hit. Or taken another route to avoid the storm.”

Meanwhile, Great Northern, Thameslink, East Midland Trains and West Midlands Trains warned of fewer carriages on some services, cancellations and disruption due to high temperatures.

Network Rail said: “Passengers are strongly advised to consider alternative travel arrangements and only travel if their journey is absolutely necessary.”

Temperatures reached up to 38.1C (100.6F) in parts of the UK yesterday, however the weather is expected to keep within the mid-20s to the low 30s range on Friday.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Innovation in sharp focusInnovation in sharp focus

Saudi king funds Hajj trips for survivors of New Zealand mosque attacksSaudi king funds Hajj trips for survivors of New Zealand mosque attacks

Boris Johnson’s ascent to power celebrated in Turkish ancestral villageBoris Johnson’s ascent to power celebrated in Turkish ancestral village

Hurrah for OnePlus Pro’s arrival to our shoresHurrah for OnePlus Pro’s arrival to our shores

Air TravelGatwickHeathrowheatwaveWeather

More in this Section

SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter to space stationSpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter to space station

New blood pressure drug approach ‘may prevent more heart attacks and strokes’New blood pressure drug approach ‘may prevent more heart attacks and strokes’

Boris Johnson warned of ‘disaster’ unless he keeps Brexit promiseBoris Johnson warned of ‘disaster’ unless he keeps Brexit promise

Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justiceCosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justice


Lifestyle

Your guide to what's on this week by Des O'Sullivan.Antiques & Fine Art: Your guide to what's on this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »