News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Channel Tunnel group ‘ready’ for no-deal Brexit

By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 08:50 AM

Channel Tunnel operator Getlink said it is “ready for a no-deal Brexit” ahead of the UK’s imminent exit from the EU.

The group, which runs Eurotunnel, said it is prepared to deal with new customs regulations if a no-deal scenario takes place.

Getlink said it will introduce “pit stop” areas for customs controls to take place as well as construct larger parking areas for trucks entering the UK as part of its measures.

The firm, which rebranded in 2017, said it has worked with the French and UK governments to ensure its customers have the “fastest and simplest route” across the Channel, no matter how the UK exits the EU.

It said that passengers who use Shuttle and Eurostar trains will see “no change to the immigration formalities” they currently pass through.

Getlink said it will be most impacted by the transportation of goods, where a system of “pre-declaration” will be introduced on each side of the Channel, before trucks arrive at the Folkestone and Coquelles terminals respectively.

In order to be ready for potential disruption to the 5,000 trucks which use the Channel Tunnel each day, the company said it is creating “pit stops” in Folkestone and Coquelles which will “regroup all the checks and controls” conducted before boarding.

It said that in the future these checks will enable the scanning of customs documents.

Trucks that need to be checked in greater detail by customs officers will move into a new customs and sanitary control zone on the Coquelles terminal, which has nine inspection bays and 100 parking places available for French authorities to check goods.

There will also be a 240-space parking zone for trucks heading for the UK to improve congestion.

New customs support jobs are also being created to help drivers get their paperwork in order for the controls.

Last month, Getlink reported slumps in its car and truck traffic for July, blaming political uncertainty and later holiday departures.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Gunman shot at marked Garda car in Coolock

More on this topic

Johnson is ‘goading’ Tory rebels so he can force an election, says rebel ringleader GaukeJohnson is ‘goading’ Tory rebels so he can force an election, says rebel ringleader Gauke

Civic society groups in NI unite to oppose no-deal BrexitCivic society groups in NI unite to oppose no-deal Brexit

Brexit reading flashes red for Irish factoriesBrexit reading flashes red for Irish factories

Brexit an all-or-nothing fight to death among absolutistsBrexit an all-or-nothing fight to death among absolutists

BrexitChannel TunnelEurotunnelGetlinkTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Johnson is ‘goading’ Tory rebels so he can force an election, says rebel ringleader GaukeJohnson is ‘goading’ Tory rebels so he can force an election, says rebel ringleader Gauke

Two men seriously injured in double stabbing at London Underground stationTwo men seriously injured in double stabbing at London Underground station

Police looking for motive after latest US mass shootingPolice looking for motive after latest US mass shooting

Dorian strikes Bahamas with record winds as evacuations ordered in USDorian strikes Bahamas with record winds as evacuations ordered in US


Lifestyle

Réidín Aherne is director of operations at SAGE Midleton restaurant and festival co-ordinator for fEast Cork Food & Drink Festival, which runs until September 8. www.feastcork.ieYou've been Served: Réidín Aherne, SAGE Midleton

Children are as susceptible to these severe ‘headaches’ as adults and symptoms can include vomiting and light sensitivity, says Nuala WoulfeThe pain of migraine: Children are just as susceptible

I’ve just visited my sister, who has added two kittens to her family mix.Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?

Thanks to the encouragement of one special teacher, comedian Joanne McNally found her voice during her school yearsComedian Joanne McNally: 'I always saw funny side’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »