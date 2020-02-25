News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Channel 4’s Jon Snow in self-isolation after trip to Iran amid coronavirus fears

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 08:44 PM

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow has announced that he is in precautionary self-isolation after travelling abroad amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

He will remain in isolation for the next two weeks after visiting Iran to cover the country’s election.

The British presenter is following UK Department for Health guidelines, according to Channel 4 News.

Snow said that he does not have any symptoms of the virus.

He told Channel 4 News via a videolink from his home: “I woke up this morning feeling rather tired, but that was from the trip.

“But we weren’t actually anywhere near where the main virus outbreak has occurred.”

He said that he is “not really supposed to congregate with any crowds or go anywhere where there may be people”, adding: “So that means I’m sitting at home.

“To be honest, the absolute enormity of the prospect of 14 days hasn’t really hit me.”

Snow’s producer and cameraman are also in self-isolation (Ian West/PA)
He added: “Maybe if you call me again in 14 days you will have a headcase on your hands.”

Snow’s producer and cameraman are also self-isolating after the trip to Iran.

“None of the team are currently showing any symptoms of Covid-19 but the official advice is to self-isolate regardless,” Channel 4 News tweeted.

The head of Iran’s virus task force, who just a day earlier gave a news conference in Tehran in which he tried to minimise the danger posed by the outbreak, tested positive for the illness today.

His diagnosis came amid a worsening outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

