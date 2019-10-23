News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Channel 4 postpones Smuggled documentary after bodies found in lorry

Channel 4 postpones Smuggled documentary after bodies found in lorry
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 07:18 PM

Channel 4 has postponed the broadcast of a programme called Smuggled in the wake of the discovery of 39 bodies in a lorry in Essex.

The two-part documentary sees eight members of the public try to enter the UK from Europe by evading border checks.

The broadcaster has described it as an “unprecedented national security experiment”.

The container where 39 people were found dead (Aaron Chown/PA)
The container where 39 people were found dead (Aaron Chown/PA)

A screening of Smuggled had been planned for Thursday but was cancelled after the discovery of the trailer in the early hours of Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said: “In light of the tragic events today we have postponed the transmission of the series.”

The vehicle, which is believed to have come from Bulgaria, was found by police at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex.

Essex Police said 38 adults and one teenager were pronounced dead at the scene.

In promotional material, Channel 4 said it had commissioned the show at a time when the UK was preparing to “take back control” with Brexit.

Head of factual entertainment Alf Lawrie said in August: “This dramatic series has real purpose at its heart.

“Extreme, authentic and utterly timely, it is a standout experiment that we hope will inform the national conversation.”

More on this topic

Three bakers make it through to The Great British Bake Off finalThree bakers make it through to The Great British Bake Off final

Leah Bracknell’s widower says his ‘heart is truly broken’ after actress’s deathLeah Bracknell’s widower says his ‘heart is truly broken’ after actress’s death

The Circle winner Paddy Smyth reveals plan for his £70,000 prizeThe Circle winner Paddy Smyth reveals plan for his £70,000 prize

One contestant gets another shot on The X Factor: CelebrityOne contestant gets another shot on The X Factor: Celebrity

Channel 4SmuggledTOPIC: TV

More in this Section

Whooping cough bacteria ‘can hide in noses and throats of healthy people’Whooping cough bacteria ‘can hide in noses and throats of healthy people’

UK faces Brexit delay as Johnson vows to push for general electionUK faces Brexit delay as Johnson vows to push for general election

Turkey pauses Syria offensive after deals with US and RussiaTurkey pauses Syria offensive after deals with US and Russia

Latest: Man arrested following French museum siege - reportsLatest: Man arrested following French museum siege - reports


Lifestyle

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

There’s a “Not In Kansas, anymore” at the very beginning of Lankum’s new take on boozy standard, ‘The Wild Rover’. The 10 minute-plus recording starts with a caterwauling note that hangs jaggedly in the air.Lankum shining a light on the dark side of Irish culture

There is something irrepressibly cheerful about pumpkins. They come on the scene just when you need them and don’t linger on too much after. Their bright, orange glow warming up garden patches and grocery store isles on grey Autumn days.Want to make use of your leftover pumpkin? The Currabinny Cooks have the best recipes

Phil Coulter is one of Ireland’s most successful songwriters and producers, selling millions of records and going on to enjoy international solo success with his Tranquility albums.My life in music: Phil Coulter publishes his memoir

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »