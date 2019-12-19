News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s impeachment

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 02:48 AM

Celebrities have reacted after Donald Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached.

Mr Trump was impeached on the charge of abuse of power for enlisting a foreign ally to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

He is also being impeached on the charge of obstruction of Congress.

Mr Trump, who has called the investigation a “witch hunt,” a “hoax” and a “sham”, is a frequent target for many in Hollywood, and celebrities were quick to respond when his impeachment was confirmed.

Acclaimed director Rob Reiner, known for films including Stand By Me, When Harry Met Sally… and Misery, is a long-time critic of Mr Trump.

He tweeted: “This President is not being Impeached because he’s a liar or immoral or a misogynist or a white nationalist or incompetent or ignorant.

“He’s being Impeached because he committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress.”

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano said: “This is a terrible day in our country’s history. But a great defence of our democracy.”

Actress Bette Midler tweeted just one word: “Impeached.”

Actor Cole Sprouse said it was “time for a celebration”.

In a follow up tweet, the star of teen drama Riverdale added the hashtag #happyholidays2019.

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monet also welcomed Mr Trump’s impeachment, tweeting: “Getting closer to making this orangesickle disappear man.”

While the impeachment votes were taking place in Washington DC, Mr Trump was at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Speaking to his cheering supporters, he said: “It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached. This lawless partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat party.”

Mr Trump will now face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate next month, where a two-thirds vote is necessary for conviction.

It is expected the president will be acquitted.

