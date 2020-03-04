News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

CCTV images released in hunt for racist ‘coronavirus’ attackers

CCTV images released in hunt for racist ‘coronavirus’ attackers
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 12:24 PM

Detectives in the UK investigating a racist assault on a student by attackers shouting about the coronavirus have released CCTV images of four men.

Singaporean Jonathan Mok, 23, wrote on Facebook that he was set upon by a group of men and a woman as he walked along Oxford Street in central London on Monday February 24.

Violence erupted after the group passed Mr Mok, who has been studying in the capital for two years, and one made a remark about coronavirus.

Today, the Metropolitan Police released CCTV images of four men they wish to speak to.

Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby said: “This attack left the victim shaken and hurt. There’s no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who has information about this assault. I would like to identify and speak to the four men pictured, who may be able to help me with our inquiries.”

In his account of the assault, Mr Mok described how, as he turned to face the group, one of the men said: “Don’t you dare look at me”, before launching an attack.

The student said: “All of a sudden, the first punch was swung at my face and took me by surprise. When I was still shocked by the first hit, the guy delivered the second sucker punch.

“By then, a few passers-by had stopped and one of them tried to reason with them that four on one was not fair.

“The attacker’s friend tried to swing a kick at me as I was explaining to the passer-by that I hadn’t done anything at all.

“I tried to react in self-defence but couldn’t do anything substantial because I was still recovering from a broken finger in my master hand.

“The guy who tried to kick me then said ‘I don’t want your coronavirus in my country’, before swinging another sucker punch at me, which resulted in my face exploding with blood (from my nose), where the blood was splattered all across the pavement.”

Any witnesses can call police on 101, quoting CAD 7522/feb24.

READ MORE

First coronavirus case at EU offices in Brussels confirmed

More on this topic

Italian government closes schools and universities due to Covid-19Italian government closes schools and universities due to Covid-19

HSE says it did not ask Meath school to close over coronavirus fearsHSE says it did not ask Meath school to close over coronavirus fears

Louvre remains closed amid workers’ fears over Covid-19Louvre remains closed amid workers’ fears over Covid-19

First coronavirus case at EU offices in Brussels confirmedFirst coronavirus case at EU offices in Brussels confirmed

coronavirusJonathan MokMetropolitan PoliceOxford StreetTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19

Man charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiryMan charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiry

US Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidencyUS Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidency

US targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace dealUS targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace deal


Lifestyle

Want to work on your phone boundaries? Abi Jackson talks to some experts.How to have a healthier relationship with your phone

It is the responsibility of those who believe in equality to learn and speak the language of equality. ‘Male’ and ‘female’ do not suffice, says Dr Úna KealyDr Úna Kealy: My terms for gender are as diverse as our ways of identifying

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »