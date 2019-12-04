News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

CCTV images released in hunt for pair who attacked senior rabbi in London

CCTV images released in hunt for pair who attacked senior rabbi in London
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 04:34 PM

Detectives investigating an anti-Semitic attack on a senior rabbi who was beaten to the ground have released CCTV images of two men.

The religious leader was set upon by two attackers who shouted “F*** Jews”, “Dirty Jew” and “Kill the Jews” in north London, at around 9.45pm on Friday.

He had left the Bobov Synagogue in Egerton Road and was walking along Clapton Common when he was attacked in Amhurst Park.

Detective Superintendent Adam Ghaboos, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “All members of our communities have the right to walk the streets without fear of verbal or physical abuse.

“Since this incident was reported, we have been working hard alongside the community and key partners to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“I want to reassure the community that we take offences of this nature extremely seriously and are doing what we can to progress this investigation.”

The victim, who is 54, had travelled to the UK to attend a family wedding and has since returned to Israel.

Fellow Rabbi Herschel Gluck said he was left “bruised and traumatised” by his ordeal.

The two suspects are pictured at Stamford Hill station, wearing dark jackets with the hoods up, jeans and trainers.

Investigators said they also want to speak to a potential witness – a woman who was at the scene of the attack, who was wearing a white jacket and had a shopping trolley.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or knows either of the men can call police on 07500 850625 quoting CAD 6332/30Nov, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

READ MORE

London Bridge terror victims died after being stabbed in chest, inquest told

More on this topic

Two men from Dublin arrested and loaded firearm seized in WestmeathTwo men from Dublin arrested and loaded firearm seized in Westmeath

Probationer garda helps arrest Cork city shoplifter days after starting dutyProbationer garda helps arrest Cork city shoplifter days after starting duty

Varying crime detection rates revealed with sex offences lowest, drug offences highestVarying crime detection rates revealed with sex offences lowest, drug offences highest

Sexual offences come last in crime detection rates for 2018Sexual offences come last in crime detection rates for 2018

Anti-semitismBobov Synagoguerabbi attackStamford HillTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Egyptian government seeks to do away with popular tuk-tuksEgyptian government seeks to do away with popular tuk-tuks

London hotel blaze centred on outside of ‘cladding-covered’ buildingLondon hotel blaze centred on outside of ‘cladding-covered’ building

EU set to miss 2030 climate targetEU set to miss 2030 climate target

Patient treated for monkeypox in EnglandPatient treated for monkeypox in England


Lifestyle

We experience the thrilling Rise Of The Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida before the ride opens officially to the public.10 things you need to know about the biggest Star Wars attraction in the galaxy

It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties – no wonder Winnie the Pooh loves it so much.This is how honey can be good for your whole body

The First Lady wore a bright yellow cape during a visit to Buckingham Palace.People are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there's a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays' vibes man.Happy Mondays rolled back the years on a cheery Tuesday in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »