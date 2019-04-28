NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
CCTV image of suspect released in hunt for rapist who abducted two women in London

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 09:23 PM

Detectives probing the abduction and rape of two women in north London have released CCTV images of the suspect.

The women, in their 20s, were snatched separately on Thursday, the first shortly after midnight from a street in Chingford, and the second around 12 hours later at 12.15pm from a street in Edgware, Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect drove the women to a hotel and attempted to book a room at around 1pm, but left when this was unavailable.

The women escaped after a struggle in Osborne Road, Watford, at about 2.30pm, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man of muscular build, in his late 20s or early 30s, with a bald head or shaved blond hair and a light-coloured short beard.

He is described as having a distinctive tattoo of the name Bobbie on his stomach.

The car he was driving is believed to be a silver or grey Ford S-Max people carrier, with false registration plates.

(Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, leading the investigation, said the women were left traumatised by the random but linked attacks.

She said: “Our investigation into these appalling crimes is making good process and my team continue to work extremely hard, but we urgently need the help of the public to identify and trace this man.

“I would ask everyone to take a good look at his image – does this man look familiar?

“We believe he travelled around north London and Hertfordshire in his car from the early hours of Thursday and he may have come into contact with other members of the public.

“Equally he may have abandoned his car somewhere – if an unfamiliar car of this description is now parked on your street, call police straight away.

“We would ask anyone with any information to contact us immediately.”

A CCTV still of a car believed to be a silver or grey Ford S-Max people carrier has also been released.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rape. The hunt for the rapist continues.

- Press Association

