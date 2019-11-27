News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Caught on camera: Suspected serial sex attacker’s dash from police in England

Caught on camera: Suspected serial sex attacker’s dash from police in England
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 05:21 PM

Dramatic dash cam footage has been aired in a British court of police chasing suspected serial rapist Joseph McCann after he had allegedly abducted two 14-year-old girls.

The 34-year-old had allegedly stolen a Fiat car belonging to a 71-year-old victim and used it to snatch the girls in Greater Manchester on May 5.

Jurors heard how McCann threatened to “chop them up” with a machete if they did not get into his car.

McCann was then caught on CCTV buying petrol and a pack of Durex condoms at a Shell garage while the “terrified” girls waited in the car.

A petrol attendant who served him, said in a statement: “He seemed angry, nervous and in a rush.”

Soon after, McCann was spotted by a police patrol on the look out for a Fiat involved in a reported car-jacking.

Pc Michael Jennings saw two girls in the back and said one appeared “terrified” while the other raised a hand to attract attention, the Old Bailey heard.

When the officer gave chase, the Fiat went the wrong way on a roundabout and collided with a bronze Mercedes, the court heard.

Despite heavy damaged to the car, it carried on, reaching speeds of up to 60mph in the 40mph zone, jurors heard.

The police car pursued with sirens blaring but appeared to lose the Fiat on a housing estate.

Officers were heard in dash cam footage calling out to members of the public in the street: “Which way, which way has he gone?”

McCann then abandoned the car, leaving the two girls by the road, the court heard.

He was next picked up on CCTV running past a man cleaning a driveway and dashing through his garden.

McCann was later seen riding a bicycle, having swapped his white T-shirt for a red top and matching bandana.

The defendant then got a taxi from a restaurant in Stoke which was stopped by police.

At 8.40pm, McCann was seen running through a field, having fled from the taxi when challenged by an officer.

He climbed up a tree before he was finally arrested, the court has heard.

McCann, of Harrow, west London, is accused of attacking 11 women and children over three days in the spring.

He has denied 37 charges, including rape, sexual assault, kidnap and false imprisonment.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday, when the prosecution is expected to close its case.

More on this topic

Garda tells trial accused was 'aggressive' on night of attempted murder; witness breaks down during questioningGarda tells trial accused was 'aggressive' on night of attempted murder; witness breaks down during questioning

'There was blood everywhere': Court hears harrowing detail of fatal Mitchelstown pub attack 'There was blood everywhere': Court hears harrowing detail of fatal Mitchelstown pub attack

Man loses appeal over family home possession orderMan loses appeal over family home possession order

Sligo woman jailed for trying to cover up for brother by staging suicide of talented musicianSligo woman jailed for trying to cover up for brother by staging suicide of talented musician

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Death toll from Albania earthquake rises to 25Death toll from Albania earthquake rises to 25

Fillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggestsFillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggests

Film fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violenceFilm fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violence

Incoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for blocIncoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for bloc


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

Autumn is fast sliding into Winter, the gardens and greenhouses look quite different to when the 12 Week students arrived in September.Darina Allen: Enjoy natures winter bounty with these recipes and ferments

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »