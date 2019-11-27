Caught on camera: Suspected serial sex attacker’s dash from police in England

Dramatic dash cam footage has been aired in a British court of police chasing suspected serial rapist Joseph McCann after he had allegedly abducted two 14-year-old girls.

The 34-year-old had allegedly stolen a Fiat car belonging to a 71-year-old victim and used it to snatch the girls in Greater Manchester on May 5.

Jurors heard how McCann threatened to “chop them up” with a machete if they did not get into his car.

McCann was then caught on CCTV buying petrol and a pack of Durex condoms at a Shell garage while the “terrified” girls waited in the car.

A petrol attendant who served him, said in a statement: “He seemed angry, nervous and in a rush.”

Soon after, McCann was spotted by a police patrol on the look out for a Fiat involved in a reported car-jacking.

Pc Michael Jennings saw two girls in the back and said one appeared “terrified” while the other raised a hand to attract attention, the Old Bailey heard.

When the officer gave chase, the Fiat went the wrong way on a roundabout and collided with a bronze Mercedes, the court heard.

Despite heavy damaged to the car, it carried on, reaching speeds of up to 60mph in the 40mph zone, jurors heard.

The police car pursued with sirens blaring but appeared to lose the Fiat on a housing estate.

Officers were heard in dash cam footage calling out to members of the public in the street: “Which way, which way has he gone?”

McCann then abandoned the car, leaving the two girls by the road, the court heard.

He was next picked up on CCTV running past a man cleaning a driveway and dashing through his garden.

McCann was later seen riding a bicycle, having swapped his white T-shirt for a red top and matching bandana.

The defendant then got a taxi from a restaurant in Stoke which was stopped by police.

At 8.40pm, McCann was seen running through a field, having fled from the taxi when challenged by an officer.

He climbed up a tree before he was finally arrested, the court has heard.

McCann, of Harrow, west London, is accused of attacking 11 women and children over three days in the spring.

He has denied 37 charges, including rape, sexual assault, kidnap and false imprisonment.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday, when the prosecution is expected to close its case.