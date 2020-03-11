News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Cathay Pacific faces ‘substantial loss’ due to coronavirus

Cathay Pacific faces ‘substantial loss’ due to coronavirus
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 12:34 PM

Cathay Pacific Airways, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent businesses, has warned it faces a “substantial loss” in the first half of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes after last year’s profit fell amid anti-government protests.

The Chinese territory’s main airline cancelled 90% of its flight capacity to the mainland at the start of February after Beijing told the public to avoid travel as part of efforts to contain the outbreak centred on the city of Wuhan.

“We expect to incur a substantial loss for the first half of 2020,” chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement.

“We expect our passenger business to be under severe pressure this year and that our cargo business will continue to face headwinds.”

Profit in 2019 fell 27.9% from the previous year to 1.7 billion Hong Kong dollars (£169 million), the airline reported.

Revenue declined 3.7% to 107 billion Hong Kong dollars (£10.6 billion).

This year was expected to be “extremely challenging financially” after tourist arrivals in Hong Kong fell amid protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include other grievances, said Mr Healy.

That was worsened by the “significant negative impact” of the virus, he said.

Its cargo business was also hurt by a US-Chinese tariff war that depressed trade.

The airline has asked its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave between March 1 and June 30.

AirlineCathay PacificCathay Pacific AirwayscoronavirusCovid-19Hong KongTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

I was too scared to call for help, alleged victim tells Salmond trialI was too scared to call for help, alleged victim tells Salmond trial

Nile river cruiser passengers at centre of Covid-19 outbreak put in quarantineNile river cruiser passengers at centre of Covid-19 outbreak put in quarantine

Frozen food sales jump amid Covid-19 stockpiling, says Iceland bossFrozen food sales jump amid Covid-19 stockpiling, says Iceland boss

Toll of Covid-19 on children’s education revealed by UnescoToll of Covid-19 on children’s education revealed by Unesco


Lifestyle

The vogue for sideboards - traditional, vintage and edgy new designs - offers novel potential throughout the home for storage and the opportunity to channel our inner stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanSide hustle: How sideboards can transform a space

Let's fasten our seatbelts as a trip back in time is on the itinerary when we tune into episode three of the Home of the Year tonight.Time travel on the cards in tonight's Home of the Year

The Witcher did it first — but it won’t be the last. HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us is being adapted for television, with Sony’s classic tale of the zombie apocalypse coming to screens next year.Game Tech: Another game gets TV version

Barry Keoghan has a big Marvel role on the way, but he’s still happy to return home to play a tough guy in a new Irish thriller, writes Esther McCarthyBarry Keoghan's career continuing at a gallop

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »