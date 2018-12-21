NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Catalan protesters block roads over Spanish cabinet meeting

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 09:07 AM

Protesters angry about Spain’s Cabinet holding a meeting in Barcelona have blocked a major road and dozens of other routes, disrupting traffic to and from the city.

Pro-independence protesters called the protests to show their disgust at Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez’s decision to lead the weekly Cabinet meeting in Barcelona.

Security in the prosperous north-eastern region, normally in the hands of the Catalan police, has been reinforced with hundreds of anti-riot officers from Spain’s national police force.

A Catalan policeman prevents a demonstrator from moving forward (AP)

Mr Sanchez has agreed with the pro-secession leader of the region, Quim Torra, to work on finding a solution to the political crisis that has festered since Catalonia’s failed secession attempt last year.

Their meeting on Thursday was only the second since both took power earlier this year.

- Press Association


