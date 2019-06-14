News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cars plunge into river after bridge collapses in China

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 11:18 AM

A section of a road bridge has plunged into a river in southern China, sending two vehicles into the water and leaving two people missing.

Heyuan city police said the 390ft section collapsed early on Friday.

China’s Xinhua News Agency said two security guards rescued a 44-year-old man, but two other people are missing.

Dramatic footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed two arches of the six-arch bridge falling apart within seconds and without any apparent warning.

The bridge spans the Dongjiang river in Guangdong province.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Southern China has been hit with heavy rain and flooding that has caused 61 deaths, but it was not clear if swelling waters were a factor.

- Press Association

