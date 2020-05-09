News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cars could ‘talk’ to each other to warn of dangers using 5G, experts predict

By Press Association
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 08:14 AM

Cars could be able to “talk” to each other to warn about dangers on the roads using 5G technology in future, according to researchers.

Experts at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) believe 5G may enable cars to send each other messages about risks such as ice or potholes.

The GCU smart connectivity and sensing research group’s work using mobile networks spans more than 25 years and includes street-lighting systems, vehicles, communication and smart cities.

Its experts now believe the high-speed, low-delay nature of 5G will improve the reliability and capability of automated vehicles to the point where they will be safer than the manual cars being driven today.

Dr Dimitrios Liarokapis predicts that cars could send information to each other in future (GCU/PA)
They predict the number of road traffic accidents – which according to the World Health Organisation account for more than 1.3 million deaths and up to 50 million people injured worldwide every year – will drop drastically as a result.

Dr Dimitrios Liarokapis, a member of the research group, said: “To have a better idea of what the future will look like, think of having Tesla-like cars that not only use sensors to scan what’s around them, they can also talk to each other and exchange safety-related information about their surroundings over an area that covers several square miles.

“I’m sure anyone who has had a bad experience on frozen roads would have benefited from knowing about the dangerous conditions in advance so they could have adjusted their speed or, if possible, even avoided that route altogether. The same could be said of potholes.

“With the help of 5G, a vehicle-generated early warning system that alerts drivers is feasible within the next few years. Cars that are close enough to the danger area will transmit warning messages to other cars around them using short-range communication technologies, but also to cars further away using 5G, fast and reliably.

“Then those cars will send the same information to cars near them and so on, forming a joined-up, multi-vehicle communication chain that stretches far and wide.

“5G is an exciting mobile technology, which will give a massive boost to smart cities and autonomous vehicles among many other things.”

