Caroline Flack mobbed outside court ahead of assault hearing

By Press Association
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 10:45 AM

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was mobbed by photographers as she arrived at court accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Flack, 40, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, was arrested after an alleged domestic incident earlier this month.

She is charged with assaulting former professional tennis player and model Burton, 27, by beating, at her flat in Islington, north London, on December 12.

Lewis Burton arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
Flack arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday wearing a black coat, scarf and boots and was escorted into court by police, who pushed back a waiting pack of photographers and video camera operators.

Burton earlier arrived at court separately from his girlfriend, wearing a navy parka jacket with a fur-lined hood.

He has previously spoken out in support of the presenter, claiming she has become the subject of a “witch hunt” following her arrest.

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday evening, Flack wrote: “This is the worst time of my life. “I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am.”

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore will take over hosting Love Island and companion show Aftersun when filming commences in South Africa in January.

