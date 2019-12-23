News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Caroline Flack due in court to face assault charge

Caroline Flack due in court to face assault charge
By Press Association
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 06:41 AM

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack is due in court after being charged with assault earlier this month.

Ms Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating on December 13 following a private domestic incident reportedly involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She is expected to appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Flack said she did not know “where to go” or “who to trust” in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday evening.

Screengrab from Caroline Flack’s Instagram (Caroline Flack Instagram)
Screengrab from Caroline Flack’s Instagram (Caroline Flack Instagram)

The 40-year-old, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, wrote: “This is the worst time of my life.

“I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust.

“Or who I even am.”

More on this topic

Couple accused of murder claim five-year-old daughter fell down stairsCouple accused of murder claim five-year-old daughter fell down stairs

Residents may appeal failed M28 challengeResidents may appeal failed M28 challenge

Child ‘a victim of extreme lack of care’Child ‘a victim of extreme lack of care’

Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence

Caroline FlackLove IslandTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Egypt frees ex-general arrested after challenging presidentEgypt frees ex-general arrested after challenging president

Thousands demonstrate and close roads in protest against new PMThousands demonstrate and close roads in protest against new PM

Syrian troops push towards Turkish observation postSyrian troops push towards Turkish observation post

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »