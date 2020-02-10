News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Carlos Ghosn seeks documents in Amsterdam wrongful dismissal case

Carlos Ghosn seeks documents in Amsterdam wrongful dismissal case
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 04:09 PM

Lawyers representing fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in a wrongful dismissal case have gone to court in Amsterdam seeking disclosure of evidence that led to him being fired.

Ghosn’s Dutch lawyer Roeland de Mol said after the hearing that he wants a “level playing field” in his battle to have Ghosn’s dismissal from the Amsterdam-based alliance between carmakers Nissan and Mitsubishi overturned.

Ghosn is also seeking 15 million euros (£12.6 million) in compensation, Mr De Mol said.

A lawyer for Nissan, Eelco Meerdink, described the request as “a fishing expedition”.

In the end, the only thing we want is a level playing field

The company argues it has already provided a large number of documents to Ghosn’s legal team.

It was not immediately clear if judges might call Ghosn to give evidence in the wrongful dismissal case.

The Dutch case stems from Nissan’s decision to fire Ghosn after he was accused of financial misconduct in Japan.

The former high-flying executive skipped bail in Tokyo in late December and fled to Lebanon, where he grew up.

Ghosn, who was first arrested in November 2018, has said he is innocent of allegations in Japan that he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain.

He says the compensation was never decided on or received, and the Nissan payments were for legitimate business purposes.

Ghosn’s escape has raised questions around the case in Japan, as Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

The Amsterdam civil case is going ahead, also in his absence.

“In the end, the only thing we want is a level playing field,” Mr De Mol said of his request for disclosure.

“We want to have this discussion with all our cards on the table: our cards on the table, their cards on the table and then let the judge decide who’s to blame here.”

Mr De Mol said the court ruled that lawyers for Nissan Mitsubishi must provide their defence in writing in six weeks.

The court said it had called for “an exchange of documents” but did not elaborate further.

Carlos GhosnNetherlandsNissanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Five Turkish troops killed in clashes with Syrian armyFive Turkish troops killed in clashes with Syrian army

Volvo Cars and owner Geely consider merger dealVolvo Cars and owner Geely consider merger deal

Death toll rises as storm moves across EuropeDeath toll rises as storm moves across Europe

German leader Angela Merkel’s party in crisis as successor quitsGerman leader Angela Merkel’s party in crisis as successor quits


Lifestyle

CPR course could help to save a life, says Helen O’Callaghan.CPR: Get to the heart of the matter

A recent column on traditional folk medicine involving the use of plants and herbs for treating various ailments drew a response from several readers.Old cures for warts and all

The likely impacts of climate change on wildlife reserves in the US has been examined by researchers at the University of Washington.Climate change forcing mass relocation

One of the exotic pleasure of this island of La Gomera, and indeed of all the Canary Islands, is the variety of fresh fruit one can enjoy in one’s porridge.Where once was all bananas, we are now spoilt for choice

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »