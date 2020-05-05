Care home deaths in England and Wales increase by more than 2,500 in one week – ONS

Care home deaths linked to coronavirus have increased by more than 2,500 in the space of a week, according to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There were 5,890 coronavirus-related care home deaths registered up to April 24 in England and Wales, up from just over 3,000 the week before, the Office for National Statistics said.

Of deaths involving coronavirus up to that point, 19,643 (71.8%) took place in hospitals and 7,713 were elsewhere.

Our weekly deaths data for England show ▪️ of all deaths occurring up to 24 April (registered up to 2 May), 28,272 involved #COVID19 For the same period ▪️ @DHSCgovuk reported 21,399 #COVID19 deaths ▪️ @NHSEngland reported 19,033 hospital deathshttps://t.co/NSxzFzaTay pic.twitter.com/L6csmLU9vG— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 5, 2020

Of these:

– 5,890 took place in care homes

– 1,306 took place in private homes

– 301 took place in hospices

– 105 took place in other communal establishments

– 111 elsewhere

There were 2,794 care home deaths linked to Covid-19 and registered in the week ending April 24, up from 2,050 during the previous seven days.

This is an increase of 36%.

The ONS said the numbers are based on where Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, including in combination with other health conditions.

.@CareQualityComm provides numbers of deaths in care homes in England recorded between 10 April and 1 May. Their numbers show 6,391 deaths involving #COVID19 in this time, and 2,044 of these occurred in the week up to 1 May https://t.co/s0jDaZVBko pic.twitter.com/cK8xG4A9y0 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 5, 2020

The number of registered deaths involving Covid-19 occurring in hospitals fell from 6,107 in the week ending April 17 to 4,841 in the week ending April 24 – a decrease of 21%.

It comes as separate data showed care homes notified the Care Quality Commission (CQC) of 6,391 deaths of residents in homes between April 10 and May 1.

In total, the ONS figures show 8,828 deaths involving coronavirus outside hospital that occurred up to April 24 and which were registered by May 2.

Overall, deaths from all causes registered in England and Wales fell for the first time since March 20, the ONS figures also showed.

In the week ending April 24, there were 21,997 deaths, down by 354 from the previous week.

Of these, 37.4% (8,237) mentioned “novel coronavirus (Covid-19)”

This is 11,539 more deaths than the five-year average of 10,458.

And just over 70% of these excess deaths (8,237) involved Covid-19.