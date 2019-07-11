News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Captain of Iranian supertanker arrested by Gibraltar Police

Captain of Iranian supertanker arrested by Gibraltar Police
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 06:16 PM

Police in Gibraltar have arrested the captain and chief officer of the Iranian supertanker detained last week in an operation involving British Royal Marines.

The move comes just hours after a Royal Navy warship drove off Iranian patrol boats as they attempted to impede the progress of a British tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

The incidents come  a day after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned of unspecified “repercussions” for the seizure of the Grace 1 tanker off Gibraltar last Thursday.

In London, ministers urged Tehran to “de-escalate” the situation in the Gulf.

HMS Montrose (Steve Parsons/PA)
HMS Montrose (Steve Parsons/PA)

But the arrest of the ship’s officers of the Grace 1 in relation to suspected violations of EU sanctions on Syria is likely to exacerbate the already heightened tensions in the region.

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said the arrests followed a “protracted” search of the vessel, which remains in detention, during which documents and electronic devices were seized.

Earlier the Ministry of Defence confirmed the Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose had been forced to intervene when three Iranian fast patrols attempted to “impede” the passage of the BP-operated tanker British Heritage.

According to US media reports, a US military aircraft was in in the region and took video footage of the incident in which the Montrose was reported to have trained its guns on the Iranian boats.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

A MoD spokesman said: “HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away.”

“We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which is thought to have been operating the patrol boats, denied the incident, saying if it had received orders to seize any ships it would have done so immediately.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also dismissed the British account as “worthless”, saying the claims were being made to “create tension”.

The clash happened after the Department for Transport this week raised its security level for British shipping sailing in Iranian waters to its highest level, level three, meaning an incident is considered to be imminent.

Vessels were advised to take enhanced security measures and to avoid transiting through Iranian waters if at all possible.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Iran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of HormuzIran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of Hormuz

US proceeding with plan for coalition to deter Iran threatsUS proceeding with plan for coalition to deter Iran threats

Iran enriching uranium beyond deal limit, reports sayIran enriching uranium beyond deal limit, reports say

Ex-leader of Revolutionary Guard says Iran should seize UK oil tankerEx-leader of Revolutionary Guard says Iran should seize UK oil tanker

HMS MontroseIranIranian President Hassan RouhaniMinistry of DefencePresident Donald TrumpRoyal NavyStrait of HormuzTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

Six killed as deadly storm hits northern GreeceSix killed as deadly storm hits northern Greece

Investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour Party was ‘heartbreaking’Investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour Party was ‘heartbreaking’

‘Largest moveable land-based structure’ unveiled to confine Chernobyl debris‘Largest moveable land-based structure’ unveiled to confine Chernobyl debris

Tommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of courtTommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of court


Lifestyle

It’s best to be prepared.Top tips for barbecuing in the rain

Rachel Marie Walsh assesses the latest sunscreens, eye moisturisers and face washes for men.Tried and Tested: Sunscreens, eye moisturisers and face washes for men

We love having our kids around. In theory…‘6 out of 10 parents’ dread the summer holidays – top tips for entertaining kids while staying sane

Twenty years after Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s premature death, her style still inspires the world over. Rachel Marie Walsh reflects on the enduring appeal of an American princess.Remembering a style icon: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on the anniversary of her death

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »