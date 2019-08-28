News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Cancer cells ‘corrupt’ their healthy neighbours

Cancer cells ‘corrupt’ their healthy neighbours
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Cancer cells corrupt their healthy neighbours in order to support their own survival, scientists say.

The discovery was made using a new state-of-the-art technique to study the tissue around a tumour – called the tumour microenvironment – known to influence the growth and spread of cancer, as well as treatment response.

Dr Ilaria Malanchi at the Francis Crick Institute, who joint-led the project, said: “Our new technique allows us to study changes to cells in the tumour microenvironment with unprecedented precision.

“This helps us to understand how these changes relate to tumour growth and metastasis, allowing us to develop better strategies to treat the disease.

“We discovered that non-cancerous cells in the tumour microenvironment regress back into a stem-cell like state, and actually support cancer growth.

“By corrupting its neighbours, cancer transforms its local environment to support its own survival.”

To our amazement, we found that cells receiving proteins from adjacent cancer cells obtained stem-cell-like features

The new technique relies on cancer cells engineered to release a cell-penetrating fluorescent protein that gets taken up by its neighbouring cells.

These can then be identified and compared to unlabelled cells that have not come into contact with the tumour.

In the study published in Nature, researchers used this approach in mice to analyse the cells around breast cancer that had spread to the lungs.

Data from Alessandro Ori’s lab at the Fritz Lipmann Institute in Germany confirmed that the labelled cells produced different proteins to unlabelled cells.

Scientists found labelled cells from the lung to have stem cell-like features, unlike the lung cells found outside of the tumour microenvironment.

The team showed those cells from the mouse lungs supported tumour growth when mixed with tumour cells in 3D culture in the lab, suggesting that they help the cancer to survive and grow.

To further test the potential of the stem-cell like cells in the tumour microenvironment, Dr Malanchi teamed up with Joo-Hyeon Lee at the Wellcome-MRC Stem Cell Institute who used them to grow lung organoids, or “mini-lungs”.

They found the unlabelled healthy lung cells formed mini-lungs, mostly made up of alveolar epithelial cells which line the lung’s alveoli – the tiny sacs where gas exchange takes place.

But the labelled cells taken from the tumour microenvironment unexpectedly formed mini-lungs with a wider range of cell types.

“To our amazement, we found that cells receiving proteins from adjacent cancer cells obtained stem-cell-like features,” said Joo-Hyeon Lee, joint senior author of the paper.

She added: “They could change their fate to become different cell types.

“It demonstrates the powerful influence that cancer exerts over its neighbouring cells, making them liable to change easily.”

It is hoped the approach will be used by other scientists looking to gain a deeper understanding of the local changes triggered by cancer which help it to survive, spread and develop resistance to treatments.

- Press Association

CancerFritz Lipmann InstituteTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Baby girl born to brain-dead mother kept on life support until birthBaby girl born to brain-dead mother kept on life support until birth

How could a no-deal Brexit be stopped?How could a no-deal Brexit be stopped?

Rapper Meek Mill pleads guilty to gun charge to resolve 12-year legal odysseyRapper Meek Mill pleads guilty to gun charge to resolve 12-year legal odyssey

Scores feared dead after migrant boat capsizes off Libya’s coastScores feared dead after migrant boat capsizes off Libya’s coast


Lifestyle

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

A new Pinterest report reveals how people are getting organised after the summer break.Is September the second New Year? 4 ways to improve your productivity and happiness this autumn

The D23 Expo gave the people what they wanted and then some.As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »