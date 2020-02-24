News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Canary Islands airports reopen after sandstorm closures

Canary Islands airports reopen after sandstorm closures
By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 06:33 AM

Holidaymakers will be able to return home after all but one of the Canary Islands’ airports reopened following closures caused by a Saharan sandstorm.

Flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and North Tenerife Airports will be able to take off, according a statement from airport operator Aena.

But those departing South Tenerife continue to be grounded, the statement added.

Earlier, customer service staff at the airports told the PA news agency that the airports had remained open for passengers, despite there being no flights to board.

Passengers queuing at Tenerife South airport (Linda Cantelo/PA)
Passengers queuing at Tenerife South airport (Linda Cantelo/PA)

Passengers posted photographs of people sitting on the floor waiting for more information.

Greg Horsman, 29, was on holiday with his girlfriend and his friends on a Tui cruise and was due to fly home to Manchester on Saturday evening.

However, they were forced to stay in Gran Canaria for another two nights due to the storm.

Clouds of red dust formed across the Canary Islands on Sunday (Sophie Barley/PA)
Clouds of red dust formed across the Canary Islands on Sunday (Sophie Barley/PA)

He told PA: “It’s frustrating. We’re just ready to be home.”

A spokeswoman for Tui said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to customers for the disruption caused by the adverse and changeable weather conditions in the Canary Islands on Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority and we are working tirelessly to find the best solutions for all our customers.”

READ MORE

Appeal to taxi driver after crash kills 16-year-old girl

Canary IslandsGran CanariaLanzaroteSandstorm

More in this Section

Drones have ‘critical role’ to play in tackling climate changeDrones have ‘critical role’ to play in tackling climate change

Risk of stroke may depend on the type of food a person eats or avoids – studyRisk of stroke may depend on the type of food a person eats or avoids – study

Italy rushes to contain Europe’s first major virus outbreakItaly rushes to contain Europe’s first major virus outbreak

Moderates hustle to blunt Sanders’s momentum after Nevada winModerates hustle to blunt Sanders’s momentum after Nevada win


Lifestyle

Another episode, another incredible Cork woman. The tale of Mother Jones, the famous union organiser and activist against child labour in 19th century America.Five things for the week ahead: RTÉ showcase another incredible Cork woman

Holger Smyth part-owns and runs Inanna Rare Books, which has recently opened a ‘rare book lounge’ at the former Hawthorn creamery near Drimoleague, Co Cork.We sell books: Cream of the book crop sold from former co-op

Milton Jones talks hecklers, Hawaiian shirts and the world’s favourite clever Irishman with Richard FitzpatrickMilton Jones: When one line will do just fine

After almost 70 years of trying the search goes on, but so far nothing has been found.Sky Matters: Whether we are alone in the Universe has exercised many great minds

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »