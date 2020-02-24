Canary Islands airports reopen after sandstorm closures

Holidaymakers will be able to return home after all but one of the Canary Islands’ airports reopened following closures caused by a Saharan sandstorm.

Flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and North Tenerife Airports will be able to take off, according a statement from airport operator Aena.

But those departing South Tenerife continue to be grounded, the statement added.

Earlier, customer service staff at the airports told the PA news agency that the airports had remained open for passengers, despite there being no flights to board. Passengers queuing at Tenerife South airport (Linda Cantelo/PA)

Passengers posted photographs of people sitting on the floor waiting for more information.

Greg Horsman, 29, was on holiday with his girlfriend and his friends on a Tui cruise and was due to fly home to Manchester on Saturday evening.

However, they were forced to stay in Gran Canaria for another two nights due to the storm. Clouds of red dust formed across the Canary Islands on Sunday (Sophie Barley/PA)

He told PA: “It’s frustrating. We’re just ready to be home.”

A spokeswoman for Tui said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to customers for the disruption caused by the adverse and changeable weather conditions in the Canary Islands on Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority and we are working tirelessly to find the best solutions for all our customers.”