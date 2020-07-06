News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Canadian police say man accused of crashing gate threatened Trudeau

Monday, July 06, 2020 - 07:04 PM

A military reservist who allegedly crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Justin Trudeau lives was armed with two shotguns, a rifle and a revolver, and threatened the Canadian prime minister, according to prosecution documents.

Police allege that Corey Hurren brought a prohibited M-14 rifle, plus the shotguns and a revolver made by Hi-Standard when he entered the grounds on July 2.

He is also accused of having a prohibited high-capacity magazine.

In addition to 21 charges relating to the weapons, Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister.

The exact nature of threat was not disclosed.

Police have said that Hurren, a 46-year-old on-duty member of the Canadian military reserves who also has a gourmet sausage business, drove from Manitoba and crashed his truck through the gate at 6:30am on Thursday.

The truck was disabled and he was spotted with a rifle before being contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property in Ottawa.

Police began talking to him and he was arrested two hours later.

Mr Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada’s governor general resides but was not home at the time.

The post of governor general, currently held by Julie Payette, is a mostly ceremonial position. Ms Payette also was not home at the time.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Justin TrudeauTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Collapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroadsCollapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroads

Hot dog champions set world records at famous food festHot dog champions set world records at famous food fest

Boris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversaryBoris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversary

Scottish independence support ahead in polls for ‘sustained period,’ expert saysScottish independence support ahead in polls for ‘sustained period,’ expert says


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps takes us on a rustic ramble through the garden.Take the path less travelled to add interest to your garden

As the government continues to warn against non-essential travel this summer, people have been re-discovering this beautiful country of ours by booking a variety of staycations or as the cool kids are now calling it, a localiday.Six unique things to do on your staycation in Cork

The chef and cookery author breaks down his culinary habits for Ella Walker.2 minutes with Irish chef JP McMahon – who loves a spag bol and has never cooked seal

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »