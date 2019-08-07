Canadian police investigating three killings find two bodies

Canadian police have found two bodies, believed to be the teenage fugitives suspected of three murders.

Nineteen-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was found last month in British Columbia.

They are also suspects in the fatal shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese about 300 miles from where Dyck was killed.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said authorities located two male bodies in dense bush in Manitoba and they believe they are McLeod and Schmegelsky.

The search is over. At 10am this morning, Manitoba RCMP officers located the bodies of two males, believed to be the BC suspects, near the shoreline of the Nelson River (approx 8km from the burnt vehicle). #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/tZ7EBFsNDr — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 7, 2019

She said she is confident it is them but a post-mortem will confirm the identities.

Police said today that items belonging to the pair were found along the Nelson River in Manitoba. The two bodies were located a kilometre from the items.