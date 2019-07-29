News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Canadian police expand hunt for suspects sought in three killings

Monday, July 29, 2019 - 07:22 AM

Canadian police are checking on a possible sighting of two teenagers being sought in the killings of three people in northern British Columbia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported that officers are investigating a tip that the suspects may be in or near York Landing, Manitoba.

York Landing is about 56 miles from Gillam, another town in Manitoba near where a vehicle that had been used by the suspects was found burned last week.

Nineteen-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was found last week in British Columbia.

They are also suspects in the fatal shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese about 300 miles from where Dyck was killed.

- Press Association

