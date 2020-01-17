News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Canada will provide money to families of those in plane shot down by Iran

Canada will provide money to families of those in plane shot down by Iran
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 05:45 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government will provide financial support to the families of the 57 citizens and 29 permanent residents of the country who died when their plane was shot down over Iran last week.

Mr Trudeau said he still expects Iran to compensate the families but said they need help now for funerals, travel to Iran and bills.

He said the families will receive 25,000 Canadian dollars (£14,600).

The PM said any money Iran provides at a later date will go straight to the families and will not be reimbursed to the Canadian government.

Mr Trudeau said Iran bears full responsibility for having shot down the civilian plane.

He also said the plane’s black boxes have been significantly damaged and Iran does not have the expertise or equipment needed to look at them. The PM said France has a lab that can do it.

CanadaIranJustin TrudeauPlane crashTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

East Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 yearsEast Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 years

Farage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farceFarage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farce

Louvre closed amid strikes over pension plans in ParisLouvre closed amid strikes over pension plans in Paris

Tommy Robinson video admissible in football banning order case – judgeTommy Robinson video admissible in football banning order case – judge


Lifestyle

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

Arlene Harris talks to three women who have stayed on good terms with their ex.The ex-factor: Three women on staying friends with their former partner

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »