News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Canada stops Hong Kong consulate staff going to China

Canada stops Hong Kong consulate staff going to China
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 07:25 AM

The Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong has banned staff from travelling outside the city, including to mainland China.

The move comes days after a British Consulate worker was detained there.

The Chinese government’s announcement this week that Simon Cheng Man-kit has been detained in the city of Shenzhen has stoked tensions in Hong Kong, which has been gripped by months of anti-government protests.

The Canadian Consulate said in a statement on Friday: “At present, locally engaged staff will not undertake official business travel outside of Hong Kong.”

A protester holds a sign reading ‘God bless Hong Kong’ during a demonstration by students and others at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
A protester holds a sign reading ‘God bless Hong Kong’ during a demonstration by students and others at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

It did not say whether the travel restriction was directly related to the detention of Mr Cheng, who went missing two weeks ago after going on a business trip to the mainland city from Hong Kong’s high-speed cross-border rail terminal.

China said this week that Mr Cheng had been placed in administrative detention for 15 days for violating public order regulations. It did not elaborate.

Mr Cheng has been working for the British Consulate since December 2017 as an international trade and investment officer for the Scottish Government. He and other local staff at consulates and embassies support diplomats but do not have diplomatic passports themselves.

The Canadian government also updated its travel advice for China on Thursday to warn of stepped-up border checks on phones.

“Increased screening of travellers’ digital devices has been reported at border crossings between mainland China and Hong Kong,” the advisory said.

There have been increasing reports that Chinese immigration officers are inspecting phones for photos related to the Hong Kong protests.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Justin Trudeau criticised by ethics watchdog in ‘conflict of interest’ caseJustin Trudeau criticised by ethics watchdog in ‘conflict of interest’ case

Man fights off grizzly bear with penknife in CanadaMan fights off grizzly bear with penknife in Canada

Canadian police expand hunt for suspects sought in three killingsCanadian police expand hunt for suspects sought in three killings

Cambodia vows to return plastic waste shipments from US and CanadaCambodia vows to return plastic waste shipments from US and Canada

CanadaChinaHong KongShenzhenSimon Cheng Man-kitTOPIC: Canada

More in this Section

Boris Johnson putting feet on Macron’s table ’embarrassing’ – Alastair CampbellBoris Johnson putting feet on Macron’s table ’embarrassing’ – Alastair Campbell

Malaria control success in Africa ‘at risk from spread of multi-drug resistance’Malaria control success in Africa ‘at risk from spread of multi-drug resistance’

Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty in federal weapons caseRapper Kodak Black pleads guilty in federal weapons case

Man who filmed Grenfell Tower bonfire clearedMan who filmed Grenfell Tower bonfire cleared


Lifestyle

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »