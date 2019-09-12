News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Campaigners launch new legal challenge to force PM into Brexit delay

Campaigners launch new legal challenge to force PM into Brexit delay
By Press Association
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 06:56 PM

Campaigners have launched a fresh legal challenge to force Boris Johnson to write to the European Union asking for a Brexit extension if he refuses.

And they believe that if he fails to comply with the law passed by Parliament aimed at preventing a no-deal, then the court could have the power to send the letter in his absence.

The challenge has been lodged at the same Edinburgh court that ruled the Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful, and is being led by the same campaigners.

With the PM saying he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than ask Brussels for a delay to Brexit past the Halloween deadline, there have been fears Mr Johnson may refuse to do so.

But he is compelled to ask for an extension to the end of January if he fails to convince MPs to back a Withdrawal Agreement or support a no-deal by October 19, after Parliament passed the so-called Benn Act.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC and barrister Jolyon Maugham QC said they issued proceedings at Scotland’s highest court, the Inner House of the Court of Session, on Thursday.

Mr Maugham said that they have selected Scotland for the case because judges there have the “nobile officium” power that could allow the court to sign the letter if the PM refuses.

The rule of law is not a thing to be grifted – not even by the Prime Minister

“The rule of law is not a thing to be grifted – not even by the Prime Minister,” he said.

“We expect that the Inner House will be mindful of the deadline set out in the Benn Act, and will deal with the matter speedily.”

They won a case that sent political shockwaves through the UK and prompted calls for the Government to bring back Parliament, when three senior judges ruled that the PM had acted unlawfully.

Mr Johnson went on to deny lying to the Queen to secure the five-week prorogation of Parliament.

He insisted he sought the suspension for the Government to set out a new legislative agenda in a Queen’s Speech when MPs return on October 14.

The judges concluded on Wednesday that Mr Johnson had acted with the “purpose of stymying Parliament”.

But the Government is appealing and the case is scheduled to go to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The same court will also hear an appeal in a case brought by campaigner Gina Miller over the suspension.

The High Court in London rejected her case, saying the decision to prorogue is “purely political” and cannot be capable of challenge in the courts.

- Press Association

More on this topic

British Airways cancels flights ahead of next pilots’ strikeBritish Airways cancels flights ahead of next pilots’ strike

Baby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester riverBaby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester river

Mike Ashley insists ‘elevation’ on track but new auditor remains a mysteryMike Ashley insists ‘elevation’ on track but new auditor remains a mystery

UK employment rate hits record high as wages surge higherUK employment rate hits record high as wages surge higher

BrexitTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Johnson denies lying to Queen about suspension of UK ParliamentJohnson denies lying to Queen about suspension of UK Parliament

Baby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester riverBaby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester river

Strong press reaction to Scottish court’s prorogation rulingStrong press reaction to Scottish court’s prorogation ruling

10 scenarios outlined in the Government’s Operation Yellowhammer dossier10 scenarios outlined in the Government’s Operation Yellowhammer dossier


Lifestyle

She’s come a long way since her Cork Opera House debut, aged 11, as Little Red Riding Hood. Next week, the actress tells Marjorie Brennan, she returns to the same stage in Angela’s Ashes.Norma Sheahan is back where she belongs at the Cork Opera House

New tourism initiative Taste the Island sets out to link visitors with Ireland’s food producers. Michelle Darmody meets the makers in Kilkenny.A taste of what the country has to offer: Kilkenny

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »