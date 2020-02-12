News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cambodia agrees to accept cruise ship shunned by neighbours over Covid-19 fears

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 01:49 PM

The operator of a cruise ship that was barred from docking in four countries has announced that it will land and disembark passengers in Cambodia.

Thailand had said that it would not allow the MS Westerdam to dock at a Thai port after it had already been turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan.

The ship has been unwelcome because of fears that those aboard could spread Covid-19, the new viral disease that originated in China.

Holland America Line said no cases of the disease have been confirmed among the more than 2,200 passengers and crew on board.

A statement on its website said the MS Westerdam is sailing to Sihanoukville, Cambodia and will arrive on Thursday morning.

It said the cruise will end there and passengers will disembark over several days and transfer via charter flights to Phnom Penh to catch flights home.

