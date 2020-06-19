News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Businesswoman cries in court after Barclays makes ‘hustle’ claim

Businesswoman cries in court after Barclays makes ‘hustle’ claim
By Press Association
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 03:02 PM

A businesswoman who says Barclays misled her, shareholders and the market when negotiating investment deals during the 2008 global financial crisis has broken down in tears in court in England after bank bosses accused her of engaging in a “hustle”.

Amanda Staveley has told a British High Court judge that bank bosses agreed to provide an unsecured £2 billion loan to Qatari investors.

She says that loan was “concealed” from the market, shareholders and from PCP Capital Partners, a private equity firm run by Ms Staveley.

PCP is suing the bank and wants £1.6 billion in damages.

Barclays disputes Amanda Staveley’s claim (Ian West/PA)
Barclays disputes Amanda Staveley’s claim (Ian West/PA)

Ms Staveley’s firm says it is owed money for the work it did setting up a Middle East investment deal for Barclays during the 2008 crisis.

Barclays disputes her claim.

A barrister leading the bank’s legal team on Friday suggested to a judge overseeing a High Court trial in London that Ms Staveley had effectively engaged in a “hustle”.

Jeffery Onions QC suggested that Ms Staveley was somebody who was prepared to “lie” in order to extract money she was not entitled to.

He suggested that she had brought the claim because she thought Barclays would settle.

Ms Staveley denied Mr Onions’ suggestions and then began to cry.

A barrister leading PCP’s team said Mr Onions’ suggestions were “extraordinary and bizarre”.

Joe Smouha QC told the judge that what Mr Onions had said was “ridiculous”.

More on this topic

Kildare man jailed for raping sleeping womanKildare man jailed for raping sleeping woman

Man and woman charged with 50 money laundering and terrorism finance offencesMan and woman charged with 50 money laundering and terrorism finance offences

Families win challenge on driver taxback schemeFamilies win challenge on driver taxback scheme

Retired doctor appeals conviction for abusing seven boys over 21-year periodRetired doctor appeals conviction for abusing seven boys over 21-year period


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Amanda StaveleyBarclaysHigh CourtTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Unnamed state targeting Australia in cyber attack, says PMUnnamed state targeting Australia in cyber attack, says PM

Facebook removes Trump adverts over Nazi symbolFacebook removes Trump adverts over Nazi symbol

‘Plants use odour camouflage tricks to avoid being eaten by insects’‘Plants use odour camouflage tricks to avoid being eaten by insects’

Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to end protections for young immigrantsSupreme Court rejects Trump bid to end protections for young immigrants


Lifestyle

Dr Harry Barry’s new book was written before the pandemic, but his advice on dealing with stress is like a manual for coping at this time, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Dr Harry Barry on tackling anxiety in uncertain times

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »