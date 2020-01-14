News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Burnout’ linked with irregular heartbeat

‘Burnout’ linked with irregular heartbeat
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 12:15 AM

Burnout is a term many will be familiar with, but are unlikely to have linked with an irregular heartbeat.

However, scientists say the syndrome – known as vital exhaustion – which leaves sufferers feeling excessively tired, devoid of energy, demoralised, and irritable, could be associated with a potentially deadly condition.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of heart arrhythmia – heart rhythm disturbance.

It is estimated that around 17 million people in Europe and 10 million people in the US will have this condition by next year, increasing their risk for heart attack, stroke, and death.

The results of our study further establish the harm that can be caused in people who suffer from exhaustion that goes unchecked

However, what causes atrial fibrillation is not fully understood.

Dr Parveen Garg of the University of Southern California, said: “Vital exhaustion, commonly referred to as burnout syndrome, is typically caused by prolonged and profound stress at work or home.

“It differs from depression, which is characterised by low mood, guilt, and poor self-esteem.

“The results of our study further establish the harm that can be caused in people who suffer from exhaustion that goes unchecked.”

Researchers surveyed more than 11,000 people for the presence of vital exhaustion, anger, antidepressant use, and poor social support.

They were then followed over a period of nearly 25 years for the development of atrial fibrillation.

According to the study, participants with the highest levels of vital exhaustion were at a 20% greater risk of developing atrial fibrillation, compared to those with little to no evidence of vital exhaustion.

Published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the study sets out that further research is needed to better understand the findings, and to identify how patients can be helped.

Dr Garg said: “Vital exhaustion is associated with increased inflammation and heightened activation of the body’s physiologic stress response.

“When these two things are chronically triggered that can have serious and damaging effects on the heart tissue, which could then eventually lead to the development of this arrhythmia.”

No connections were found between anger, antidepressant use, or poor social support and development of atrial fibrillation.

BurnoutEuropean Journal of Preventive CardiologyUniversity of Southern CaliforniaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

‘Striking’ reduction in sugar content of soft drinks in Britain after sin tax introduction‘Striking’ reduction in sugar content of soft drinks in Britain after sin tax introduction

UK Home Secretary dismisses claims Meghan has faced racist press coverageUK Home Secretary dismisses claims Meghan has faced racist press coverage

Graffiti painted on Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statueGraffiti painted on Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue

Pope Benedict XVI weighs in on priest celibacy debatePope Benedict XVI weighs in on priest celibacy debate


Lifestyle

This month we are looking at ways to fulfil financial New Year’s resolutions. Buying a home of one’s own is a milestone in life but there are plenty of hurdles to overcome first.Making Cents: Get your house in order before seeking a mortgage

An interactive chart tracks the distribution of food businesses, revealing shocking insights into patterns influencing our choices, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Mapping Cork’s foodscape: The patterns that influence our food choices

Have You Heard George’s Podcast was one of the big winners of the end-of-year lists, topping a number of critics’ polls as the podcast of the year.Podcast Corner: Fresh approach puts George top of the list

Joe Kelly went viral while feeding a lamb, but it’s his bog oak sculptures that are now grabbing attention, writes Pet O’Connell.Art provides shear pleasure for sheep farmer

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »