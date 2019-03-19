NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Burials to take place for two victims of Christchurch mosque atrocity

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 10:23 PM

The first two burials of the victims from last week’s mosque shootings in New Zealand are scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning.

Christchurch City Council spokeswoman Jocelyn Ritchie says the Muslim burial ceremony for the two of the 50 people killed will take place at 11.30am.

She said she did not know the identities of the two bodies to be buried first.

Authorities spent four days constructing a special grave at a city cemetery that is designated for Muslim burials.

Muslims offer prayer near the main road to the Al Noor mosque (VIncent Thian/AP)

It is uncertain how many of the victims will be buried there.

Officials have received some requests to send bodies to the native countries of those killed.

The alleged Australian gunman who opened fire inside the mosques last week was a self-proclaimed racist.

About 60 men in Muslim attire held meetings at the grave site ahead of the burials to survey the area.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police have now formally identified and released the bodies of 21 people out of the 50 who were killed in last week’s mosque attacks.

Mr Bush said that releasing the bodies was a priority for family reasons, compassionate reasons and cultural reasons.

Islamic law says that people should be buried as soon as possible after death, preferably within 24 hours.

- Press Association

More on this topic

‘No Facebook users reported Christchurch massacre during livestreaming’

NZ PM: I will never mention killer's name

Four ways social media platforms could stop the spread of hateful content in aftermath of terror attacks

Students join vigil after Christchurch mosque killings

KEYWORDS

MosqueNew Zealand

More in this Section

Two charged after man in unicorn costume robs convenience store

Thousands get UK citizenship after furore over treatment of Windrush generation

Democrats Beto O’Rourke and Elizabeth Warren urge end to Electoral College

Trump praises Brazil’s ‘incredible’ far-right president at White House


Lifestyle

Debate: Should you drink in front of your children?

Interiors profile: Senior Designer at DFS Rob Ellis

Are you drinking out of the right wine glass?

Tempted to renovate your home? TV’s Kunle Barker shares 4 top tips for getting started

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »