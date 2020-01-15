News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Burglars who posed with jewellery jailed for raid on celebrity chef’s UK home

Burglars who posed with jewellery jailed for raid on celebrity chef’s UK home
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 06:43 PM

Four South American burglary gang members have been jailed for a raid on chef Marcus Wareing’s multimillion-pound home in the UK.

Danko Carvajal-Donaire, 20, Claudio Donoso, 20, Nicolas Portilla Astorga, 27, and Jorge Rojas, 22, broke into the Michelin-starred restaurateur’s house in south-west London in October last year.

The Chilean nationals had flown into the UK purely to commit the crime, a tactic used by gang bosses because foreign thieves are harder to catch.

They were caught four days after the raid on Wareing’s Wimbledon home, apparently on their way to another burglary equipped with gloves, torches, a screwdriver and a glass-breaker.

The four men have each been jailed for 40 months (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The four men have each been jailed for 40 months (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Officers from Surrey Police stopped their black Honda HR-V in Redhill and alerted the Met.

Investigators discovered that two of them – Carvajal-Donaire and Portilla-Astorga – had photographed themselves wearing some of the stolen jewellery, while Rojas was wearing a distinctive necklace, also taken from Wareing’s home, at the time of his arrest.

The Metropolitan Police said the men were each sentenced to 40 months in jail at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday.

Acting Detective Sergeant Harry Doyle said: “This case concerns organised criminals entering the UK for the sole purpose of committing high-value burglary offences.

“Due to the rapid identification of their criminal methods, the robust response by colleagues in Surrey Police and the thoroughness of the subsequent investigation, these offenders are now safely behind bars.”

Mr Wareing, who is a judge on BBC show MasterChef: The Professionals, praised police for their handling of the case.

He said: “We are pleased that the men have been caught and would like to thank the Wimbledon police for assisting us during this time.

“They made us feel safe and secure again in our home and were utterly brilliant.”

The Metropolitan Police’s investigation, known as Operation Genie, began after a spate of burglaries in south-west London and Surrey in 2017.

Typically, the thieves targeted unoccupied addresses situated in rural areas, often near parks or golf courses.

Investigators believe a South American criminal network is behind hundreds of similar crimes.

It was reported in the Evening Standard that the thieves marked Wareing’s back fence with a small circle of orange paint to show his home was a target.

More on this topic

Dublin basketball club St Vincent's secures injunction to halt suspension of 11 teamsDublin basketball club St Vincent's secures injunction to halt suspension of 11 teams

Judge permits emergency surgery on intellectually disabled man who is 'effectively walking on bone'Judge permits emergency surgery on intellectually disabled man who is 'effectively walking on bone'

Canadian tourist sues over fall on Dublin tourist busCanadian tourist sues over fall on Dublin tourist bus

Retired council worker gets six years for sexually abusing granddaughter regularly for four yearsRetired council worker gets six years for sexually abusing granddaughter regularly for four years

BurglaryCourtMarcus WareingMetropolitan PoliceOperation GenieWimbledonTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Vladimir Putin hints at changes to Russia’s constitutionVladimir Putin hints at changes to Russia’s constitution

Ingredient essential to life was brought to Earth by comets, astronomers sayIngredient essential to life was brought to Earth by comets, astronomers say

More bodies found after avalanches in Pakistan-administered KashmirMore bodies found after avalanches in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

British-Australian imprisoned in Iran begs Australian PM to help with releaseBritish-Australian imprisoned in Iran begs Australian PM to help with release


Lifestyle

The phenomenon is now recognised by the World Health Organisation.Do you have burnout? The condition has been linked to irregular heartbeats

Is the Noughties favourite actually making a comeback?A brief history of low-rise jeans

“The guests all knew we were going to Cobh because I was talking about it from the day they boarded and each day until we arrived.'Steadying the ship: Meet Cork cruise captain, Noel O'Driscoll

How important is building muscle? Lauren Taylor finds out.Why avoiding strength training as part of your new fitness regime is a mistake

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »