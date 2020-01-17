News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Burglar admits killing 89-year-old widow

By Press Association
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 11:39 AM

A 23-year-old burglar has admitted killing an 89-year-old widow but denied rape.

Dorothy Woolmer was found dead in the bedroom of her home in Waltheof Gardens, Tottenham, north London.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was multiple blunt trauma injuries.

Dorothy Woolmer has been described by her family as a ‘wonderful, beautiful’ woman (Met Police/PA)
At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, Reece Dempster, 23, denied her murder on August 5 last year but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He also admitted the burglary of a purse and its contents.

Dempster denied raping the pensioner and two counts of assault by penetration with a truncheon.

Mrs Woolmer’s two great-nephews sat in court for the short hearing before Mr Justice Edis QC.

The victim, who was widowed in 2017 after 64 years of marriage, was previously described by her family a “wonderful, beautiful woman” who remained self-sufficient despite her advancing years.

The defendant, from Haringey, north London, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his pleas from the dock.

Dempster, who wore a light blue shirt and trousers, was remanded in custody.

He faces an Old Bailey trial from February 3 , which is due to go on for up to three weeks.

