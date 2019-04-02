NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Burger King trialling new plant-based Whopper

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 02:19 PM

Burger King is trialling a new plant-based burger made from ingredients including soy protein, coconut oil and potato protein.

The Impossible Whopper is being trialled in US city St Louis and customers have had their first taste of the beefless patty.

The burger provides a meat-free alternative to the famed flame-grilled beef Whopper.

It has been described as the Whopper’s “twin” by the burger’s manufacturer, and contains 17g of protein and zero cholesterol.

The burger’s likeness to real meat has been praised by some on social media.

One user commented: “It’s actually really good. I would not be able to tell it wasn’t really beef.”

Another customer posted on social media: “Would do again.”

The burger is being produced by environmentally-focused food manufacturer Impossible Foods.

Other ingredients in the patty include sunflower oil and heme, a plant-based ingredient that makes the burger “taste like meat”, according to the company.

Impossible Foods’ mission statement claims that “using animals to make meat is a prehistoric and destructive technology” and using meat-free alternatives is important for the environment.

It adds: “Animal agriculture occupies almost half the land on earth, consumes a quarter of our freshwater and destroys our ecosystems.”

Bakery chain Greggs recently boosted its sales by introducing a vegan sausage roll to their range, with the company’s CEO Roger Whiteside labelling the product a “revelation”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Here’s what happened when JoJo Siwa babysat North West

Bolton chairman Anderson criticises ‘disappointing’ player strike

Nora Stapleton appointed as Sport Ireland Women in Sport Lead

Selma Blair did a multiple sclerosis make-up tutorial and it’s so inspirational

KEYWORDS

Burger KingVeganVegetarian

More in this Section

Cow airlifted to safety after falling off cliff

Explosion rocks elite Russian military academy

Non-surgical nose jobs could be on the horizon

Egyptian tourist province to ban single-use plastics


Lifestyle

Cork masterclass gives a lesson on how to dress like a drag queen

Moo Crew winners give a thumbs-up to dairy

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

'I'd like to do that': A tale of a Cavan man who was in flying form

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »