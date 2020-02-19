News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Burger King breaking mould with new ad?

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 06:05 PM

Burger King is breaking the mould in its new advertising campaign by portraying its Whopper covered in mould in print and TV ads running in Europe and the US.

The ad is aimed at highlighting that Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.

The burger chain, based in Miami, Florida, said it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries – including France, Sweden and Spain – and around 400 of its 7,346 US restaurants.

It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.

The Whopper is topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and pickles, all of which will contain no artificial preservatives.

Burger King said it has also removed artificial colours and flavours from all of its sandwiches and sides in some European markets and the US.

McDonald’s announced in 2018 that it was removing artificial colours, flavours and preservatives from seven of its burgers.

