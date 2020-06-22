News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bubba Wallace will keep battling racism after noose found in his garage

Bubba Wallace will keep battling racism after noose found in his garage
By Press Association
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 09:03 AM

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace insists he will not “back down” is his battle to rid racism from the sport after a noose was found in his garage.

Wallace, who recently successfully campaigned to have the Confederate flag banned from Nascar events, is the only full-time black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The governing body revealed the noose had been discovered in his stall at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” their statement read.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

Bubba Wallace has been racing in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2017 (Wilfredo Lee/AP).
Bubba Wallace has been racing in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2017 (Wilfredo Lee/AP).

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Responding to the incident, Wallace released his own statement on Twitter, praising the largely-positive response to his recent campaigns while condemning the “reprehensible action” of placing a noose in his garage.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” he wrote.

“Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage.

“Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone.

We will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate.

“Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate.

“As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

The lack of diversity in motorsport saw Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton launch his own commission to bring more black people to the fore.

Hamilton also revealed on Twitter that he had joined Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protests in Hyde Park, seemingly incognito.

He wrote: “Went down to Hyde Park today for the peaceful protest and I was so proud to see in person so many people of all races and backgrounds supporting this movement. It was really moving. I’m feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. #blacklivesmatter.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Bubba WallaceLewis HamiltonNASCARRacism

More in this Section

Share Reading attack footage with police not social media followers, people urgedShare Reading attack footage with police not social media followers, people urged

Protesters face off as Trump holds first rally in monthsProtesters face off as Trump holds first rally in months

Spain reopens borders to Britons as virus cases increase in BrazilSpain reopens borders to Britons as virus cases increase in Brazil

Boris Johnson speaks of ‘appalling incident’ after Reading stabbing attackBoris Johnson speaks of ‘appalling incident’ after Reading stabbing attack


Lifestyle

For the past few months Inishturk has been in quarantine with only essential workers such as a nurse and maintenance crew for a mobile phone mast allowed in.Dan MacCarthy: Inisturk and a Covid-19 conundrum

As people respond to the magnetic pull of the sea, expect to see plenty of coastal images in the Irish Examiner’s readers’ photo competition.Donal Hickey: Explore your shore to find real treasure trove

Pufferfish species are present off Irish coasts. As long ago as 2002, an article in Matt Murphy’s informative quarterly, Sherkin Comment, reported that a blunthead pufferfish had been caught off Donegal in 1984, the most northerly record at that time.Damien Enright: Should you forgo fugu?

Home-schooling since March has been a learning curve. And not just for the kids! As the school year officially comes to an end, three mums tell Helen O’Callaghan what they’ve learned from ‘doing’ school at the kitchen table.Homeschooling: Learning on both sides of the kitchen table

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »