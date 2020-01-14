News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bruce Springsteen shows up for son’s swearing-in as firefighter

Bruce Springsteen shows up for son’s swearing-in as firefighter
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 09:27 PM

Bruce Springsteen’s son has been sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others.

Sam Springsteen was joined by his famous father and mother, Patti Scialfa, at City Hall along with Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials.

The Boss and Ms Scialfa sat in the front row as their 25-year-old son was sworn into the newest class.

Sam Springsteen salutes during a ceremony as he is sworn (Jennifer Brown/Jersey City Mayor’s Office via AP)
Sam Springsteen salutes during a ceremony as he is sworn (Jennifer Brown/Jersey City Mayor’s Office via AP)

“We’re very proud,” Bruce Springsteen told reporters at the ceremony. “We’re just excited for him today.”

Jersey City officials say this is the fire department’s 10th class since Mr Fulop took office.

More than 200 firefighters have been hired since 2013. The department now has 666 members, its largest number ever.

More in this Section

Billie Eilish confirmed as James Bond theme artistBillie Eilish confirmed as James Bond theme artist

Ollie Williams quits Love Island after three daysOllie Williams quits Love Island after three days

Billie Eilish appears to drop James Bond theme hintBillie Eilish appears to drop James Bond theme hint

Joe and Nick Jonas gift the world with recreation of Kardashian handbag fightJoe and Nick Jonas gift the world with recreation of Kardashian handbag fight


Lifestyle

Green tea leaves are the green tips of the tea plant, picked and dried, but not subjected to the same withering andoxidation as the leaves in black tea.Michelle Darmody: How to use green tea in baking

Using paint to upcycle? Kya deLongchamps makes the case for milk and chalk varieties.Vintage View: Milk and chalk paint can breathe new life into furniture

New Orleans, the Crescent City, nestled into a bend in the Mississippi, is truly wonderful — you might want to add it to your US bucket list.Darina Allen: Why New Orleans should be on your food bucket list

Anyone thinking of vamping up their interiors this year should take a look at Instagram where certain looks and accessories are trending along with gorgeous pictures for inspiration, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Insta inspiration: Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors ideas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »