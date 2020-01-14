Bruce Springsteen shows up for son’s swearing-in as firefighter

Bruce Springsteen’s son has been sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others.

Sam Springsteen was joined by his famous father and mother, Patti Scialfa, at City Hall along with Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials.

The Boss and Ms Scialfa sat in the front row as their 25-year-old son was sworn into the newest class. Sam Springsteen salutes during a ceremony as he is sworn (Jennifer Brown/Jersey City Mayor’s Office via AP)

“We’re very proud,” Bruce Springsteen told reporters at the ceremony. “We’re just excited for him today.”

Jersey City officials say this is the fire department’s 10th class since Mr Fulop took office.

More than 200 firefighters have been hired since 2013. The department now has 666 members, its largest number ever.