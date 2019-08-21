News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Brown fat could help in fight against obesity, researchers claim

Brown fat could help in fight against obesity, researchers claim
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Brown fat may help protect the body against obesity and diabetes, scientists have claimed.

Also known as brown adipose tissue, brown fat is considered a heat organ.

People have a few grams of it in areas including the neck, collarbone, kidneys and spinal cord.

Researchers have found that when activated by cool temperatures, brown fat uses sugar and fat from the blood to generate heat in the body.

Published in the Nature journal, the study found brown fat could also help the body filter and remove branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) from the blood.

These amino acids – leucine, isoleucine and valine – are found in foods like eggs, meat, fish, chicken and milk.

They can also be found in supplements used by some athletes and people who want to build muscle mass.

Cold conditions activate the brown fat as shown by the orange on both shoulders and the neck (Labros Sidossis/Rutgers University)
Cold conditions activate the brown fat as shown by the orange on both shoulders and the neck (Labros Sidossis/Rutgers University)

While normal concentrations of these amino acids are essential for good health, in excessive amounts they are linked to diabetes and obesity.

Scientists found people with little or no brown fat have reduced ability to clear BCAAs from their blood, potentially leading to the development of the conditions.

Co-author Labros Sidossis, chairman of the department of kinesiology and health at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, said: “Our study explains the paradox that BCAA supplements can potentially benefit those with active brown fat, such as healthy people, but can be detrimental to others, including the elderly, obese and people with diabetes.”

The researchers say the study also solved a 20-plus year mystery about brown fat – how BCAAs enter the mitochondria that generate energy and heat in cells.

They found that a novel protein controls the rate at which brown fat clears the amino acids from blood and uses them to produce energy and heat.

Next they need to determine whether uptake of BCAAs by brown fat can be controlled by environmental factors – such as exposure to mildly cold temperatures, or consumption of spicy foods – or by drugs.

This could improve blood sugar levels that are linked to diabetes and obesity, Professor Sidossis said.

- Press Association

DiabetesFathealthObesityRutgers UniversityTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Spacewalking astronauts add parking spot to space stationSpacewalking astronauts add parking spot to space station

UK Government facing calls to create ‘safe zones’ outside every UK abortion clinicUK Government facing calls to create ‘safe zones’ outside every UK abortion clinic

South African court restricts display of apartheid-era flagSouth African court restricts display of apartheid-era flag

Thousands sign up for Brexit party on Dutch beachThousands sign up for Brexit party on Dutch beach


Lifestyle

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

We know New York real estate is expensive, but this is getting out of hand…You can now stay in an enormous sandcastle on a New York beach

JB Dubois is Head Chef at GIY’s GROW HQ in Waterford City and his wife, Shona Dubois, is the Head of Operations with the organisation.‘We’re showing them how to do their best for the world’

Often I have been out with friends and their kids and they joke that Joan is going to be a politician. I’ve always been impressed by Joan’s ability to pick up pals wherever she goes. She started this when she was very young, and every time we went to a park or a playground she would make a new BFF.Mum's the Word: 'I love how my child can make new friends in a matter of minutes'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »