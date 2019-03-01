NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Brothers in Empire actor Jussie Smollett case say they have ‘tremendous regret’

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Two brothers who told police that Empire actor Jussie Smollett paid them $3,500 (€3,078) to help stage an attack on the star in Chicago say they regret their involvement in the incident.

Gloria Schmidt is the lawyer for Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo.

She issued a statement on Thursday evening saying the men have “tremendous regret”.

Chicago police say Smollett hired the brothers, telling them to physically attack him, shout racist and homophobic slurs, douse him with a chemical and drape a noose around his neck.

Smollett is charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false police report.

His lawyers say he is innocent.

Ms Schmidt says the men “understand how it has impacted people across the nation, particularly minority communities and especially those who have been victims of hate crimes themselves”.

- Press Association

