Brother of Olympic gymnastics champion pleads not guilty to murder

By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 06:46 PM

The brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in a shooting that left three men dead at a 2018 New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland.

Attorney Joseph Patituce entered the pleas for 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas during a video arraignment on Friday in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Biles-Thomas was indicted last month on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.

Bond was set at one million US dollars.

Simone Biles (Jay LaPrete/AP)
Authorities say gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party.

Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.

Patituce says Biles-Thomas maintains he is innocent.

Simone Biles has said on Twitter that she is struggling with her brother’s arrest and that her heart aches for the victims and their families.

