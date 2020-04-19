News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Broadway’s Nick Cordero to have leg amputated after coronavirus complications

Sunday, April 19, 2020 - 03:02 AM

Broadway star Nick Cordero will lose his leg after suffering complications from coronavirus, his wife said.

Cordero has been on a ventilator at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles having been admitted on March 31 with Covid-19.

His wife Amanda Kloots said he had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

“We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today,” she said.

His wife has been sending him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son, Elvis, so he could see them when we woke up, and urging friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical.

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in Waitress on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s A Bronx Tale.

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as well as Lilyhammer and he had a role in the film Going in Style.

