Briton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coroner

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 01:13 PM

A British scientist found dead on the Greek island of Ikaria two days after she was reported missing died instantly after falling from a height, a coroner has said.

The body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, a keen trail runner, was found in a 65ft deep ravine on Wednesday afternoon.

Her Cypriot partner had reported her missing on Monday after she went for a run near the hotel they were staying at, where there are trails along steep cliffs and ravines.

Coroner Nikos Karakoukis, who travelled to the island from Athens, said evidence from an initial assessment of the area where her body was found was “consistent with a fall from a height”.

Mr Karakoukis told reporters she suffered a head injury and died instantly. Her body is to be transported to a morgue in the Greek capital Athens.

- Press Association

