News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Briton could be stranded in Cyprus for months after rape claim trial adjourned

Briton could be stranded in Cyprus for months after rape claim trial adjourned
By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 07:54 PM

A British teenager accused of lying about being gang raped by Israeli tourists could be forced to remain in Cyprus for months after her trial was adjourned.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be identified, had hoped her case would come to end this week, but was left “upset” on Thursday after it was halted for the second time this month.

Michael Polak, director of the group Justice Abroad, which is assisting the teenager, said: “She was obviously upset as regards to the latest adjournment, she wants to get home as soon as possible, but she also wants justice to be done, so she is determined to stay here until this happens.”

He said the case could go on until Christmas but added: “We’re hoping it will be all finished this year.”

She is accused of causing public mischief by falsely claiming she was raped by up to 12 young Israeli men in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17.

The teenager maintains she was telling the truth but was forced by police to make a retraction statement 10 days later fearing she would be kidnapped or killed.

Prosecutors deny she was coerced and say she willingly wrote and signed the document.

The young woman’s legal team wants Judge Michalis Papathanasiou to rule the retraction statement is inadmissible.

His decision was delayed after a forensic psychologist, instructed by the defence, was unavailable to give evidence in person, and the trial at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni was adjourned until November 1.

The psychologist will give evidence by video-link at Larnaca District Court.

The judge could adjourn the case again and, depending on his ruling, may hear further evidence before the end of the trial.

The teenager was a week into a working holiday before she was due to start university when she alleged she was raped by the Israelis.

She spent more than a month in prison before she was granted bail at the end of August, but cannot leave the island, having surrendered her passport.

She could face up to a year in jail and a €1,700 fine if she is found guilty.

The 12 Israeli men returned home after they were released.

The teenager’s family have set up a crowdfunding page asking for money for legal costs, which has raised nearly £39,000.

More on this topic

Adjournment in Cyprus case of British woman accused of making ‘false’ rape claimAdjournment in Cyprus case of British woman accused of making ‘false’ rape claim

Police in Cyprus probing serial killer find woman’s remains in suitcasePolice in Cyprus probing serial killer find woman’s remains in suitcase

Search intensified in Cyprus for remains of suspected serial killer’s victimsSearch intensified in Cyprus for remains of suspected serial killer’s victims

Two more crossings open through Cyprus borderTwo more crossings open through Cyprus border

TOPIC: Cyprus

More in this Section

EU envoy ‘disagreed with Trump’s order on Ukraine policy’EU envoy ‘disagreed with Trump’s order on Ukraine policy’

Duckenfield had opportunity to change Hillsborough match plans, court toldDuckenfield had opportunity to change Hillsborough match plans, court told

'I am off to the dentist': Paul Gascoigne ‘looking forward to getting on with life’ after jury clears him'I am off to the dentist': Paul Gascoigne ‘looking forward to getting on with life’ after jury clears him

Prolonged exposure to blue light may speed up ageing process, researchers sayProlonged exposure to blue light may speed up ageing process, researchers say


Lifestyle

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

Ladysbridge and District Flower and Garden Club will meet on Monday at 8pm in Garryvoe Hotel.Gardening Notes: Your one-stop guide to the week's events

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »