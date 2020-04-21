News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British woman's prison release in Iran extended

British woman's prison release in Iran extended
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporary release from an Iranian jail has been extended by a month, according to her UK MP.

The British-Iranian mother has been freed from Evin prison in Tehran in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tulip Siddiq tweeted on Tuesday morning: “Very happy to hear from Richard Ratcliffe that Nazanin’s furlough has been extended for a month – in line with other prisoners in Iran.”

The Labour MP added: “Now is the time for our government to do all it can to make it permanent.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been due to return to prison over the weekend, but her family were then told to return to the Prosecutor’s Office today.

She was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport while travelling to show her young daughter, Gabriella, to her parents in April 2016.

The mother-of-one was sentenced to five years in prison, accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, which she denies.

She was later afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which argues that she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.

READ MORE

150,000 builders set for return to work in weeks

More on this topic

Europe’s trade system with Iran finally makes first deal amid Covid-19 outbreakEurope’s trade system with Iran finally makes first deal amid Covid-19 outbreak

Cork-based cybersecurity firm warn of 300% increase in cyber attacks from Iran Cork-based cybersecurity firm warn of 300% increase in cyber attacks from Iran

Letter to the Editor: Murder is still murder when committed by a droneLetter to the Editor: Murder is still murder when committed by a drone

Carl Bildt: It suits US and Iranian domestic interests to have enemy abroadCarl Bildt: It suits US and Iranian domestic interests to have enemy abroad

IranNazanin Zaghari-RatcliffeTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

Ancient crocodiles imitated whales to dominate Jurassic seas, university findsAncient crocodiles imitated whales to dominate Jurassic seas, university finds

World Health Organisation chief warns ‘the worst is still ahead’World Health Organisation chief warns ‘the worst is still ahead’

Trump accuses governors of ‘political game’ over virus test criticismTrump accuses governors of ‘political game’ over virus test criticism

New rapid Covid-19 test developed by UK scientistsNew rapid Covid-19 test developed by UK scientists


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy is a fan of innovative air purifiers, jugs and jewellery this week.Wish List: Ideas to improve lockdown life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »