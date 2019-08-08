News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British Typhoon fighter jets scrambled twice in a day in response to Russian bombers

British Typhoon fighter jets scrambled twice in a day in response to Russian bombers
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 10:25 PM

Typhoon fighter jets in the UK have been scrambled twice in one day in response to Russian “Bear” bombers, one of which was “approaching British airspace”.

The UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the jets scrambled from two locations today in two separate incidents of Russian bombers approaching the international airspace of Nato countries.

The MoD said an RAF quick reaction alert (QRA) Typhoon fighter aircraft scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth, with an RAF Voyager from RAF Brize Norton, to monitor two Russian Bear maritime patrol aircraft approaching UK airspace.

It said: “Our fighters escorted them from the UK’s area of interest and ensured that they did not enter either UK sovereign airspace. The intercept and monitoring was completed in international airspace throughout and conducted in a safe and professional manner.”

A Russian ‘Bear’ bomber that was intercepted by Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth (SAC Samantha Holden/RAF/PA)
A Russian ‘Bear’ bomber that was intercepted by Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth (SAC Samantha Holden/RAF/PA)

The MoD said Russian aircraft “frequently attempt to test Nato’s level of readiness” as well as conduct “intelligence-gathering missions”.

The lead RAF pilot of the Typhoons that intercepted the Russian aircraft said: “Protecting Nato and UK airspace is what the RAF is here for, so today’s mission gave us the opportunity to demonstrate that we will always police our area of interest and also how well trained the Typhoon force is for dealing with events like this.”

Meanwhile, Typhoons deployed on Nato Baltic Air Policing also scrambled from Amari airbase to intercept a Russian Bear bomber and two Flanker fighter aircraft flying “close to Estonian airspace”.

A Typhoon pilot on duty when the scramble was called said: “We were scrambled to intercept a Russian TU-142 Fs aircraft, routing west close to Estonian airspace.

“We then handed over the escort to our Finnish and Swedish partners, as the aircraft continued west. We were then tasked to re-intercept and escort the TU-142 Fs ‘Bear’, which has since been joined by two SU-30 ‘Flanker’.

“These Russian aircraft transiting the Baltic region were not on a recognised flight plan or communicating with air traffic control. The intercept was uneventful and conducted in a professional manner throughout.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Every day, certain states are determined to push international norms and to test the UK’s resolve.

“The threats to the international rules-based system are on many fronts. The RAF is well equipped to stand sentry alongside our allies on the UK’s and Europe’s borders. I am grateful they are there 24/7 to uphold the UK’s commitment to our security.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Willie Nelson cancels tour dates because of ‘breathing problem’Willie Nelson cancels tour dates because of ‘breathing problem’

Penelope Cruz: I look carefully before accepting parts now I am a motherPenelope Cruz: I look carefully before accepting parts now I am a mother

Italy’s Salvini pushes for new election amid deadlock between coalition partiesItaly’s Salvini pushes for new election amid deadlock between coalition parties

Antonio Banderas on leaving Hollywood: I had to return to a much more real worldAntonio Banderas on leaving Hollywood: I had to return to a much more real world

NatoRAFRussia

More in this Section

Boris Johnson tells MPs to ‘get on and deliver’ BrexitBoris Johnson tells MPs to ‘get on and deliver’ Brexit

Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid failsKyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid fails

India arrests hundreds in Kashmir as Pakistan cuts railway linkIndia arrests hundreds in Kashmir as Pakistan cuts railway link

Briton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coronerBriton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coroner


Lifestyle

After originally announcing new record i,i for the end of the month, Bon Iver took the music world by surprise with the digital release of the new album.Scene + Heard: Bon Iver takes the music world by surprise

When her 10-year-old son gets hayfever symptoms for the first time this summer, Esther N McCarthy, leaps into mammy mode to try to cure him. They trial homoeopathic remedies, high-tech household gadgets and good old-fashioned nettles.Hayfever symptoms: Not to be sneezed at

Terry O’Neill’s numerous pictures of the late rock star have been assembled into an impressive book, writes Richard Purden'Bowie’s manager called and said he needed publicity shots of David doing this last performance as Ziggy'

Often referred to as “Spain’s Impressionist”, Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida is one of Spain’s most popular artists.Discover paintings by Spain's 'master of light' in first Sorolla exhibition in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »