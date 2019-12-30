News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape
By Press Association
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 10:07 AM

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus.

The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Monday.

She claimed she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on July 17 before making a retraction statement 10 days later.

The woman insisted in court that she was raped but had been pressured into changing her account by Cypriot police.

But she nodded her head slightly as she was found guilty, showing no other emotion until after Judge Michalis Papathanasiou adjourned sentencing to January 7.

The judge said the teenager did not tell the truth and had tried to deceive the court with “convenient” and “evasive” statements.

He said she told investigators she made up the claims because she felt “ashamed” after finding out some of the Israelis had filmed her having sex on their mobile phones.

We believe there have been many violations of the procedure and the rights of a fair trial of our client have been violated

Following the verdict, she argued with her lawyers, saying “I thought you were asking for a fine”, after Ritsa Pekri asked the judge to impose a suspended sentence, saying that she was under strong psychological pressure at the time.

The woman was a week into a working holiday the summer before she was due to start university when she alleged she was raped by the group of young Israeli men.

All 12 Israelis arrested over the alleged attack returned home after they were released.

The woman spent more than a month in prison before she was granted bail at the end of August and has not been allowed to leave the island.

She is still on bail and could face up to a year in jail and a 1,700 euro (£1,500) fine when she is sentenced.

The teenager was mobbed by photographers and camera operators as she left court with her mother.

Both wore white scarves around their faces depicting lips sewn together – brought by protesters from the Network Against Violence Against Women, who filled the court and demonstrated outside.

The teenager and her mother left the building as defence lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou told reporters that they plan to appeal against the verdict.

“The decision of the court is respected,” she said. “However, we respectfully disagree with it.

“We believe there have been many violations of the procedure and the rights of a fair trial of our client have been violated.

“We are planning to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, and if justice fails … we are planning to take our case to the European Court of Human Rights.”

More on this topic

Police investigating two separate stabbing incidents overnightPolice investigating two separate stabbing incidents overnight

Bats, hammers and knuckle dusters used in 77 paramilitary attacks this yearBats, hammers and knuckle dusters used in 77 paramilitary attacks this year

Man arrested as part of investigation into historic murder of Patrick HeeranMan arrested as part of investigation into historic murder of Patrick Heeran

Two men arrested in connection with separate armed robberies in DublinTwo men arrested in connection with separate armed robberies in Dublin

Ayia NapaCyprusFamagusta District Courtgang rapeIsraelisTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

We made changes in our lives to save Greta not the climate, says Svante ThunbergWe made changes in our lives to save Greta not the climate, says Svante Thunberg

Sydney fireworks display to go ahead amid wildfires riskSydney fireworks display to go ahead amid wildfires risk

Civil rights leader John Lewis faces cancer battleCivil rights leader John Lewis faces cancer battle

Hanukkah celebration stabbings ‘domestic terrorism’Hanukkah celebration stabbings ‘domestic terrorism’


Lifestyle

Beauty resolutions take tenacity, deep breathing, and sometimes a little stardust.Beauty resolutions for 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »