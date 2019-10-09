News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

British teen charged with murder after 18-year-old found with stab wound

British teen charged with murder after 18-year-old found with stab wound
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 10:25 AM

A teenager has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old man was found with a single stab wound.

Joshua Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived at around 12.55am on Monday, Leicestershire Police said.

A 17-year-old youth has now been charged with murder after the incident in Sword Drive, Hinckley.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

He was arrested on Monday and has been remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, police said.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and found that Mr Taylor died from a single stab wound.

READ MORE

China’s rulers hit out at Apple over app that monitors police movements

More on this topic

UK police chiefs urge US embassy to waive immunity after fatal crashUK police chiefs urge US embassy to waive immunity after fatal crash

Police investigate death of newborn baby at women’s prison in UKPolice investigate death of newborn baby at women’s prison in UK

‘Poor judgment’ caused police failures in Westminster paedophile claims case‘Poor judgment’ caused police failures in Westminster paedophile claims case

Rory Stewart to run as independent London mayor candidate after quitting ToriesRory Stewart to run as independent London mayor candidate after quitting Tories

HinckleyLeicestershire PoliceTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

British MPs to be summoned to Westminster for Commons Brexit showdownBritish MPs to be summoned to Westminster for Commons Brexit showdown

China’s rulers hit out at Apple over app that monitors police movementsChina’s rulers hit out at Apple over app that monitors police movements

Protesters in Hong Kong call for release of jailed activistProtesters in Hong Kong call for release of jailed activist

Turkey says incursion into Syria will begin ‘shortly’Turkey says incursion into Syria will begin ‘shortly’


Lifestyle

Wellness retreats, yoga workshops and fitness camps – take your pick of the best active breaks, says Ciara McDonnell.Six of the best fitness retreats in Ireland

Turn over a new leaf and fire up the taste buds this autumn with these top tipples, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Taste of autumn: 7 fruity reds to toast the change of seasons

After half a century of mysteries, Scooby snacks and unmasking ghouls, Luke Rix-Standing looks back at the canine crime-stopper’s enduring appeal.Scooby-Doo at 50: The surprisingly spooky kid’s show that became a benchmark of pop culture

Dyslexia is relatively common – but it can still be a source of confusion for many families. Liz Connor talks to an expert.Struggling with reading and writing? What to do if you think your child may have dyslexia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »